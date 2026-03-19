Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 733

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Vitaly Muzichenko:
To your"ArraySortBubbleTwoDims"
How do you call it?
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

To your"ArraySortBubbleTwoDims".

Anyway, I've expanded the loop and the issue is solved. But I would still like to see a normal solution in the form of a standard function

remove
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

To your"ArraySortBubbleTwoDims".

Anyway, I've expanded the loop and the issue is solved. But I would still like to see a normal solution in the form of a standard function

Checking script:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    sTestSort.mq5 |
//|              Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70 |
//|                       https://login.mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70"
#property link      "https://login.mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70"
#property version   "1.00"
//---
#define TWO_DIM   (2)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//---
   double array[][TWO_DIM];
   ArrayResize(array,10);
   for(uchar i=0; i<10; i++) {
      array[i][0]=i*10;
      array[i][1]=rand();
      }
   Print("Перед сортировкой");
   for(uchar i=0; i<10; i++) Print("array[",i,"][0]=",array[i][0],", array[",i,"][1]=",array[i][1]);
   Print("Сортировка по первому измерению по возрастанию");
   ArraySortBubbleTwoDims(array);
   for(uchar i=0; i<10; i++) Print("array[",i,"][0]=",array[i][0],", array[",i,"][1]=",array[i][1]);
   Print("Сортировка по первому измерению по убыванию");
   ArraySortBubbleTwoDims(array,0,1);
   for(uchar i=0; i<10; i++) Print("array[",i,"][0]=",array[i][0],", array[",i,"][1]=",array[i][1]);
   //---
   Print("Сортировка по второму измерению по возрастанию");
   ArraySortBubbleTwoDims(array,1);
   for(uchar i=0; i<10; i++) Print("array[",i,"][0]=",array[i][0],", array[",i,"][1]=",array[i][1]);
   Print("Сортировка по второму измерению по убыванию");
   ArraySortBubbleTwoDims(array,1,1);
   for(uchar i=0; i<10; i++) Print("array[",i,"][0]=",array[i][0],", array[",i,"][1]=",array[i][1]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Пузырьковая сортировка двумерного массива                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
template<typename T>
void ArraySortBubbleTwoDims(T& array[][TWO_DIM], int sort_dimension=0, int sort_direction=0) {
   T     t=0;
   int   k=ArrayRange(array,1);    // Количество колонок
   int   n=ArrayRange(array,0);    // Количество строк
  
   //---
   if(sort_dimension<0) sort_dimension=0;
   if(sort_dimension>k) sort_dimension=k;
   //---
   for(int i=n-1; i>0; i--) {
      for(int j=0; j<i; j++) {
         //--- по возрастанию
         if(sort_direction==0) {
            if(array[j][sort_dimension]>array[j+1][sort_dimension]) {
               for(int e=0; e<k; e++) {
                  t=array[j][e];
                  array[j][e]=array[j+1][e];
                  array[j+1][e]=t;
                  }
               }
            }
         //--- по убыванию
         else {
            if(array[j][sort_dimension]<array[j+1][sort_dimension]) {
               for(int e=0; e<k; e++) {
                  t=array[j][e];
                  array[j][e]=array[j+1][e];
                  array[j+1][e]=t;
                  }
               }
            }
         }
      }
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Checking script:

Thanks, but my code is magic(

Error: 'mas' - parameter conversion not allowed e.mq5 2129 25

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Thanks, but my code is magic(

Error: 'mas' - parameter conversion not allowed e.mq5 2129 25

Your mas has the size of second dimension 3. You need 2.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Your mas has a second dimension of 3. You need 2.

Bottom line:

#define TWO_DIM (3)

void PosBySort(double &mas[][3])
Thank you!
 
I'm having a hard time learning mql5, but I realized that I don't understand the financial part of it, so I don't even know what to write. I have some basic knowledge, but I don't know how to use it. Please advise good people who have been in the same situation, how did they find a way out?
 
dzhabrailov:
I'm having a hard time learning mql5, but I realized I don't understand the financial part of it, so I don't even know what to write. I have some basic knowledge, but I don't know how to use it. Can you advise the good people who have been in the same situation?
What does "financial part" mean? Trading functions? OrderSend() is not clear how to organize?
Документация по MQL5: Торговые функции / OrderSend
Документация по MQL5: Торговые функции / OrderSend
  • www.mql5.com
Торговые функции / OrderSend - справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 
That is exactly what is clear, but you cannot always buy cheaper and sell more expensive. When to enter a deal when to exit it and so on, that's what I mean.
 
dzhabrailov:
That is exactly what is clear, but you cannot always buy cheaper and sell more expensive. When to enter a deal when to exit it and so on, that's what I mean.
Well, this is not a part of the notion of programming. This is the art of trading. They teach it, but I do not believe in the success of such trainings.
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