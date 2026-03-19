Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 734
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As it turns out, the hardest thing is not to learn mql, but to come up with strategies.
"If you don't have a trading strategy, there's essentially nothing to code.
You can look for a strategy on the Internet and code it, if you do not have your own, then learn the market and its movements, with time you will have something of your own.
Friends, tell an unsophisticated person how to proceed. Developing a neural network. The task is to organize the structure of input value recording.
Neuron, it includes parameters.
Possible types of parameters
- a single value - [1,325]
- value vector - [1.325, 0.004, 32]
- array of values - [1.325, 0.004, 32
............................... 1.322, 0.003, 30]
Right?
Neural network, input structure?
Here I have values of one event, i.e. values occurring on one bar
- vector of values [0.005, 0.002, 0.009].
Also, there can be two vectors on another bar
- vector of values1 [0.005, 0.002, 0.009]
- value vector2 [0.002, 0.003, 0.007]
of these vectors/events, on each bar a different number.
How to display the structure of the input value record if the events/vectors are different in number on each bar?
Hello, this is the second time I've noticed that in
start /min terminal64.exe /portable /skipupdate
start metaeditor64.exe /portable /skipupdate
The /skipupdate switch is ignored. updates are downloading, what am I doing wrong?
Hello, this is the second time I've noticed that in
start /min terminal64.exe /portable /skipupdate
start metaeditor64.exe /portable /skipupdate
The /skipupdate switch is ignored. updates are downloading, what am I doing wrong?
The key is not for downloading the update, but for the update itself.
Hello!
I am trading on MT5 platform with Just2Trade broker.
When I run my robot in "OHLC on M1" mode on Gazprom shares I get good results. For almost all parameter sets - profit. The best run shows more than 25% profit with a drawdown of about 5%.
I switch to"every tick based on real ticks" mode. Immediately half of the results are unprofitable. The best result is profit less than 10%.
What can it be related to? Maybe, the commission is charged in the second case, while it is not charged in the first one?
By the way, I enter and exit the trade on the first tick of the minute.