Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 279
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Can't get the result of testing the Expert Advisor in Roubles on a glued contract on the RTS Index. Apparently due to the lack of tick price. Everything goes fine on RTS-9.14 contract. How to solve this problem?
testing should not be affected by the price of the tick
Admit it, a screenshot from a working application?
I don't know, I think there's a screencast, it even seems to select custom fonts from the disk... and draws on the chart with them...
I don't have an idea, except to determine the window with parameters when starting the indicator, and then modify it by injecting from DLL.
But then at first start there will be no such fics... only when parameters are changed...
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bfk5ud2zfkrw2lj/AACWXI3GTTEQl-uOK1OK6FcZa
The Infographic Slideshow folder is there.
Feel like a beginner ))
Since I can't do that, I'm guessing screenshots were taken first, then objects added... but I might be wrong.
Why then does the tester display zeros in the Profit column? In the case of a real contract, the profit is displayed there in roubles, calculated on the basis of the cost of the item according to the specification.
difficult to understand without seeing the situation
The account is real.
Note, in the first screenshot there are amounts in the Profit column, but not in the second.
The account is real.
Note, the first screenshot has amounts in the Profit column, but the second does not.
Yeah, it looks like a glitch.
If there is a screenshot of the indicator settings window, there should also be an indicator code.
Well, that's not a fact, as the indicator may have been bought compiled...
After all, is this a montage or a screenshot from a really working program?
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Questions from Beginners
elugovoy, 2014.08.07 20:00
I don't know, I think it works, there is a screencast, it even selects custom fonts from the disk... and draws on the chart with them...
I have no idea, except to determine the window with parameters at the indicator start, and then modify it with DLL injection.
But then at first start there will be no such fics... only when parameters are changed...
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bfk5ud2zfkrw2lj/AACWXI3GTTEQl-uOK1OK6FcZa
The Infographic Slideshow folder is there.
Feel like a beginner ))
Since I can't do that, I guess screenshots are taken first, then objects are added... but I might be wrong.