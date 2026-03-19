Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 277

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найти среднее арифметическое валют  

Try to write it as an example. e.g. (EURUSD+USDJPY)/2. In general, you need a precise description of your desire to begin with :)

[Deleted]  
barabashkakvn:

Try to write it as an example. e.g. (EURUSD+USDJPY)/2. In general, you have to describe your wish precisely to begin with :)

Yes yes (EURUSD+USDJPY)/2 if there are 2 symbols, (EURUSD+USDJPY+AUD/NZD)/3 if there are 3 symbols etc.
 
aleks557:
yes yes (EURUSD+USDJPY)/2 if 2 symbols, (EURUSD+USDJPY+AUD/NZD)/3 if 3 symbols etc.
Since the indicator will be only on one instrument - let it be EURUSD, you need to receive data from other instruments. Therefore study: https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series
Документация по MQL5: Доступ к таймсериям и индикаторам
Документация по MQL5: Доступ к таймсериям и индикаторам
  • www.mql5.com
Доступ к таймсериям и индикаторам - справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
[Deleted]  
Okay, I got it. Thanks.
[Deleted]  
Tell me what the estimated budget can be in the order to write these two indicators with a description of how it is . I have to spend a reasonable amount of time, so that the guys were not offended and I do not have to pay?
 
And you create a job with a budget of 10 and >. Fill in the job description and the comments of your order will show the real cost (performers will offer their cost).
 

MQL5/MQL4 How do I create parameters to be displayed like this?

Indicator parameters

For Buffer-line 1,2,3

 
elugovoy:

MQL5/MQL4 How do I create parameters to be displayed like this?

For Buffer-line 1,2,3

There was an idea to implement this through a structure, but:

Arrays and variables of complex types cannot act asinput variables.

We'll look for...

 
elugovoy:

MQL5/MQL4 How do I create parameters to be displayed like this?

For Buffer-line 1,2,3

The code of this indicator shows the way how the variable settings are displayed
Look for "Buffer-line 1" in the code and analyze code next to it

 
lazarev-d-m:
If you know, please tell me which indicator it is and if it is in Code Base. It's interesting to see how it's done.
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