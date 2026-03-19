Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 277
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найти среднее арифметическое валют
Try to write it as an example. e.g. (EURUSD+USDJPY)/2. In general, you need a precise description of your desire to begin with :)
Try to write it as an example. e.g. (EURUSD+USDJPY)/2. In general, you have to describe your wish precisely to begin with :)
yes yes (EURUSD+USDJPY)/2 if 2 symbols, (EURUSD+USDJPY+AUD/NZD)/3 if 3 symbols etc.
MQL5/MQL4 How do I create parameters to be displayed like this?
For Buffer-line 1,2,3
MQL5/MQL4 How do I create parameters to be displayed like this?
For Buffer-line 1,2,3
There was an idea to implement this through a structure, but:
Arrays and variables of complex types cannot act asinput variables.
We'll look for...
MQL5/MQL4 How do I create parameters to be displayed like this?
For Buffer-line 1,2,3
The code of this indicator shows the way how the variable settings are displayed
Look for "Buffer-line 1" in the code and analyze code next to it