Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 275
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Then why is it like that on one machine and different on the other? I transferred sources to %programfiles%\LiteForex MT5\MQL5, I start editor - they are not there (I need to copy them to %appdata%\MetaQuotes\Terminal\0DF37F59A46B215DB2AE3D3D96D0F055\MQL5), but in Windows 7, if sources are placed in %programfiles%\MetaTrader 5\MQL5\ then everything is found and compiled.
The terminal on "7" may have been installed with a Portable key:
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Data Folder location
sergeev, 2010.01.23 13:21
Renat Thank you very much!!!!
I have added /portable to metaeditor.exe shortcut and it has worked. The Data Folder link has now automatically moved to the terminal install folder.
(By the way - I put terminals in Program Files)
Also write in terminal.exe /portable - it's necessary to take data from installation path. And for F4 to open editor in required park too.
I had to explore settings of file type mapping and add /portable to the ".mq5" opening line too.
Now everything works as it should.
Maybe the terminal on "7" was installed with a Portable key:
No, I remember exactly that I downloaded and installed from official sourcehttps://www.metatrader5.com/ru/download without any keys, just in case I checked startup shortcuts - no specified keys either... miracles. I now understand how to do it on server 2003 - I just put the key on shortcuts. Thanks.
And by the way, the bilds are the same:
It's just that for me, git is more familiar and convenient than subversion.
And here's another question: why FileIsExist, if the file doesn't exist, then the error 5019 (file doesn't exist) appears, in my opinion it's somehow not logical. I have a tight control in EA initialization:I don't want to make separate crutch exceptions for specific errors, maybe there is some other way to check if the file exists?
And here's another question: why FileIsExist, if the file doesn't exist, then the error 5019 (file doesn't exist) appears, in my opinion it's somehow not logical. I have a tight control in EA initialisation:I wouldn't want to make separate crusty exceptions for specific errors, maybe there is some other way to check if the file exists?
Do you haveResetLastError() before reading the error ?
So no - that's the point, if an error occurred somewhere in the code during initialization, it would be dangerous to zero it, or am I wrong?
So no - that's the point, if there was an error somewhere in the code during initialisation, it would be dangerous to zero it, or am I wrong?
hello beginner and advanced help solve grade 5 maths problem:)
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