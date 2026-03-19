Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 281
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Ok, what variables have more than one value (e.g., like in the picture above: colour, font size)? What is the purpose of such an effort?
For example, have a trading robot that uses 3 indicators.
Each indicator needs to be assigned 2-3 parameters.
To make the inputs window more aesthetically pleasing, you can combine the parameters so that there is one line for each indicator with a list of its parameters.
For example:
Stop loss: [SL value]
Take profit: [TP value].
... other parameters...
... and indicator parameters, on the basis of which your Expert Advisor is built.
Moving Average: [Period], [Method], [Apply to]
MACD: [Fast EMA], [Slow EMA], [SMA], [Apply to]
Normally, you will need 7 lines + 2 lines for visual separation:
1. "Parameters of Moving Average".
2. Period:
3. Method:
4. Apply to:
5. "MASD parameters".
6. Fast EMA:
7. Slow EMA:
8. SMA:
9. Apply to:
It would be more convenient to combine them logically in 2 lines
1. Moving Average: [Period], [Method], [Apply to].
2. MACD: [Fast EMA], [Slow EMA], [SMA], [Apply to].
It looks more aesthetic :))
At the very least you should download the expert/indicator first.
I downloaded and tested it... I don't know where and how to leave feedback. In "Discussion" - please, there is a "New Comment", but in the review - empty. Maybe I just don't see some hidden button? Please don't blame me, enlighten a newbie.
Dear moderator! Well, I wouldn't have asked this question if I hadn't downloaded and tested the Expert Advisor (indicator) first.
I downloaded and tested it... I don't know where and how to leave feedback. In the "Discussion" - please, there is a "New Comment", but in the review - nothing. Maybe I just don't see some hidden button? Please don't blame me, enlighten a newbie.
If the product is a paid product, only the discussion is available to you. Feedback on a paid product becomes available after the product has been purchased.
If the product is a paid product, only the discussion is available to you. Feedback on a paid product becomes available after the product has been purchased.
The product is free. The same situation with other free EAs and indicators: in the Overview and Reviews sections, there are two buttons - Share and Pocket, and in the Discussion section, an additional New Comment button. And that's it... well, I don't see anywhere that I can leave a review for a free product! Either I'm such a slow learner or it's some kind of super secret invisible button.
HELP!
I am looking for good people on this site, please advise me of my mistakes. I just started to learn MQL4and wrote a simple Expert Advisor that opens an order and then closes it with a smalltakeprofit.I tried to check it in strategy tester and found out that my for and while statements loop gets looped if written like this:
int start()
{
double Level=1300; // segnamo livello"OB"
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
while (Ask<=Level)
{ RefreshRates();
continue;
}
Alert("Richiesta Buy.Aspettiamo...");
int ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,0.3,Ask,3,0,0);
if (ticket>0) // Aperto Buy :)
{
Alert ("Aperto Buy ",ticket);
}
else
{
int Error=GetLastError();
Alert ("Errore",Error); // Errore di apertuta :(
Если же написать цикл с оперратором "return",то цикл прекрасно работает и в тестере стратегий выдает нужный результат ( хотя и мало прибыльный ((: ) :
HELP!
I am looking for good people on this site, please advise me of my mistakes. I just started to learn MQL4and wrote a simple Expert Advisor that opens an order and then closes it with a smalltakeprofit.I tried to check it in strategy tester and found out that my for and while statements loop gets looped if written like this:
Если же написать цикл с оперратором "return",то цикл прекрасно работает и в тестере стратегий выдает нужный результат ( хотя и мало прибыльный ((: ) :
And what's the problem if return solves all your problems?
You need to find an acceptable take profit value.
And what's the problem if return solves all your problems?
You should choose an acceptable value of TP.
I want to understand the mechanics of loops so that I can write a complex EA. The operator "return" throws me to a new "start". I do not always need it.
Anyway, thanks for the reply.
I tried it twice - with two browsers (IE11 and Opera 12.17) and two terminals (MT5 Meta Quotes v5.00 build 975 and MT5 Alpari v5.00 build 965).
However, the "Write a Review" button on the product page in the "Reviews" section has not appeared yet.
It seems to be a mystery! Or maybe it's the machinations of the "polite green men"!