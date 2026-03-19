Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 281

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Gentlemen!!! Please advise how to divide profiles for Buy end Sell in codes, because everywhere else only common, and it's not good - you have to disable or reduce Sell...
 
lazarev-d-m:
Ok, what variables have more than one value (e.g., like in the picture above: colour, font size)? What is the purpose of such an effort?

For example, have a trading robot that uses 3 indicators.

Each indicator needs to be assigned 2-3 parameters.

To make the inputs window more aesthetically pleasing, you can combine the parameters so that there is one line for each indicator with a list of its parameters.

For example:

Stop loss: [SL value]

Take profit: [TP value].

... other parameters...

... and indicator parameters, on the basis of which your Expert Advisor is built.

Moving Average: [Period], [Method], [Apply to]

MACD: [Fast EMA], [Slow EMA], [SMA], [Apply to]

Normally, you will need 7 lines + 2 lines for visual separation:

1. "Parameters of Moving Average".

2. Period:

3. Method:

4. Apply to:

5. "MASD parameters".

6. Fast EMA:

7. Slow EMA:

8. SMA:

9. Apply to:

It would be more convenient to combine them logically in 2 lines

1. Moving Average: [Period], [Method], [Apply to].

2. MACD: [Fast EMA], [Slow EMA], [SMA], [Apply to].

It looks more aesthetic :))


 
barabashkakvn:
At the very least you should download the expert/indicator first.
Dear moderator! Well, I wouldn't ask this question if I hadn't previously downloaded and tested the Expert Advisor (indicator).
I downloaded and tested it... I don't know where and how to leave feedback. In "Discussion" - please, there is a "New Comment", but in the review - empty. Maybe I just don't see some hidden button? Please don't blame me, enlighten a newbie.
 
alexnik:
Dear moderator! Well, I wouldn't have asked this question if I hadn't downloaded and tested the Expert Advisor (indicator) first.
I downloaded and tested it... I don't know where and how to leave feedback. In the "Discussion" - please, there is a "New Comment", but in the review - nothing. Maybe I just don't see some hidden button? Please don't blame me, enlighten a newbie.

If the product is a paid product, only the discussion is available to you. Feedback on a paid product becomes available after the product has been purchased.

 
barabashkakvn:

If the product is a paid product, only the discussion is available to you. Feedback on a paid product becomes available after the product has been purchased.

The product is free of charge. The same situation with other free EAs and indicators: there are two buttons in the Review and Reviews sections - Share and Pocket, and an additional New Comment button in the Discussion section. And that's it... well, I don't see anywhere that I can leave a review for a free product! Either I'm such a slow learner or it's some kind of super secret invisible button.
 
alexnik:
The product is free. The same situation with other free EAs and indicators: in the Overview and Reviews sections, there are two buttons - Share and Pocket, and in the Discussion section, an additional New Comment button. And that's it... well, I don't see anywhere that I can leave a review for a free product! Either I'm such a slow learner or it's some kind of super secret invisible button.


1

 

HELP!

I am looking for good people on this site, please advise me of my mistakes. I just started to learn MQL4and wrote a simple Expert Advisor that opens an order and then closes it with a smalltakeprofit.I tried to check it in strategy tester and found out that my for and while statements loop gets looped if written like this:

//      Aprire Buy a un livello  "OB"

int start()                                 

  {

   double Level=1300;                              // segnamo livello"OB"

                                  

//--------------------------------------------------------------------

   while (Ask<=Level)

   { RefreshRates();

     continue;

   }

      Alert("Richiesta Buy.Aspettiamo...");

      int ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,0.3,Ask,3,0,0);

      

      if (ticket>0)                             // Aperto Buy :)

        {

         Alert ("Aperto Buy ",ticket);

                                         

        }

      else

        {

      int Error=GetLastError();

         Alert ("Errore",Error);                 // Errore di apertuta :(

 


   Если же написать цикл с оперратором "return",то цикл прекрасно работает и в тестере стратегий выдает нужный результат ( хотя и мало прибыльный ((:  ) :

 

 

//      Aprire Buy a un livello  "OB"
int start()                                 
  {
   double Level=1300;                              // segnamo livello"OB"
                                  
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
   while (Ask<=Level)
   return;
      Alert("Richiesta Buy.Aspettiamo...");
      int ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,0.3,Ask,3,0,0);
      
      if (ticket>0)                             // Aperto Buy :)
        {
         Alert ("Aperto Buy ",ticket);
                                         
        }
      else
        {
      int Error=GetLastError();
         Alert ("Errore",Error);                 // Errore di apertuta :(
         
 
amavladi:

HELP!

I am looking for good people on this site, please advise me of my mistakes. I just started to learn MQL4and wrote a simple Expert Advisor that opens an order and then closes it with a smalltakeprofit.I tried to check it in strategy tester and found out that my for and while statements loop gets looped if written like this:


   Если же написать цикл с оперратором "return",то цикл прекрасно работает и в тестере стратегий выдает нужный результат ( хотя и мало прибыльный ((:  ) :

 

         

And what's the problem if return solves all your problems?

You need to find an acceptable take profit value.

 
Reshetov:

And what's the problem if return solves all your problems?

You should choose an acceptable value of TP.

I want to understand the mechanics of loops so that I can write a complex EA. The operator "return" throws me to a new "start". I do not always need it.

Anyway, thanks for the reply.

 
barabashkakvn:


I downloaded the free product, the product is successfully installed into the MT5 terminal, also successfully tested.
I tried it twice - with two browsers (IE11 and Opera 12.17) and two terminals (MT5 Meta Quotes v5.00 build 975 and MT5 Alpari v5.00 build 965).
However, the "Write a Review" button on the product page in the "Reviews" section has not appeared yet.
It seems to be a mystery! Or maybe it's the machinations of the "polite green men"!
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