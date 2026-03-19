Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 286

New comment
 
sleptsoff:
I have already tried it for a long time, but it did not lose my deposit, I even increased it many times.

It's strange that the drawdown is so big, you can't tell from the chart, the probability of a loss is very high (my opinion). The profit factor is at a high level.

And how did the optimization tests turn out? with discretization of TakeProfit, Step and MaxTrades? If the density is high enough, the strategy is more or less stable, if it is the only result with a good profit factor,

then on another timeframe the picture may change not in favor of the deposit increase.

 
elugovoy:

It's strange that the drawdown is so big, you can't tell from the chart, the probability of a loss is very high (my opinion). The profit factor is at a high level.

And how did the optimization tests turn out? with discretization of TakeProfit, Step and MaxTrades? If the density is high enough, the strategy is more or less stable, if it is the only result with a good profit factor,

then on another timeframe the picture may change not in favour of the deposit increase.

yes. m1 m5 is losing on a long trend
 
sleptsoff:
yes. the m1 m5 is losing on a long trend

Are the indicators being used? Would it make sense to take M30 as a base TF then ?

 
milan88:
Please explain, if OnTick is triggered by any change of a quote, why during debugging it often happens that OnTick reacts only to creation of anew bar?
And sometimes OnTick reacts to changes of quotes and then starts to react only to creation of new bars... How to make it always react to ticks?
Do not multiply your questions. You have already been answered in the other thread.
 
elugovoy:

Are the indicators being used? I have no idea what to do with this robot.

i can't. i can't do anything with this robot. i can't do anything with this robot. i can't do anything with this robot. i just can't seem to get it to work right away. i just can't seem to get it to work right away.

 

Hi. I wrote an EA without any indicators, it trades with pauses. i would like your opinion. how is it? good or bad))


 
sleptsoff:

Hi. I wrote an EA without any indicators, it trades with pauses. i would like your opinion. how is it? good or bad))

I would love to hear what you think - is it good or bad?
 
Fillellin:
I have no idea.
I have no idea. i think the deposit does not go to the rafters. i cannot say anything about these numbers because i do not understand them.( i am new to this topic and wrote my Expert Advisor by the book. that is why i ask for your unbiased opinion.
 
I am a beginner user, I need a simple program for Metatrader4 to open an order by crossing one MA on a candlestick chart: timeframe, lot size, period and type of average, lag time or prefix for opening a position relative to a future candlestick - all set manually, stops and profits are better set automatically. Basically, everything is simple. Maybe, there is something similar. Should I immediately write an application for freelancing?
 
Can you please tell me if the vendor signals will be copied when the terminal is switched off?
1...279280281282283284285286287288289290291292293...1605
New comment