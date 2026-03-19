Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 286
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I have already tried it for a long time, but it did not lose my deposit, I even increased it many times.
It's strange that the drawdown is so big, you can't tell from the chart, the probability of a loss is very high (my opinion). The profit factor is at a high level.
And how did the optimization tests turn out? with discretization of TakeProfit, Step and MaxTrades? If the density is high enough, the strategy is more or less stable, if it is the only result with a good profit factor,
then on another timeframe the picture may change not in favor of the deposit increase.
It's strange that the drawdown is so big, you can't tell from the chart, the probability of a loss is very high (my opinion). The profit factor is at a high level.
And how did the optimization tests turn out? with discretization of TakeProfit, Step and MaxTrades? If the density is high enough, the strategy is more or less stable, if it is the only result with a good profit factor,
then on another timeframe the picture may change not in favour of the deposit increase.
yes. the m1 m5 is losing on a long trend
Are the indicators being used? Would it make sense to take M30 as a base TF then ?
Please explain, if OnTick is triggered by any change of a quote, why during debugging it often happens that OnTick reacts only to creation of anew bar?
And sometimes OnTick reacts to changes of quotes and then starts to react only to creation of new bars... How to make it always react to ticks?
Are the indicators being used? I have no idea what to do with this robot.
i can't. i can't do anything with this robot. i can't do anything with this robot. i can't do anything with this robot. i just can't seem to get it to work right away. i just can't seem to get it to work right away.
Hi. I wrote an EA without any indicators, it trades with pauses. i would like your opinion. how is it? good or bad))
Hi. I wrote an EA without any indicators, it trades with pauses. i would like your opinion. how is it? good or bad))
I have no idea.