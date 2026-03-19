Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1526
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Comrades, how to make a certain number of activations of the Expert Advisor? Is there any article about it? And demo version of the EA. I wrote a simple scalper and want to put it in the market, but I do not know how to make a limited number of activations.
You are not registered as a seller
You are not registered as a seller
already registered, just did it, confirmed all data and verified.So do I need to add a special code to the EA or what? How to make a limited number of activations?
already registered, just did it, confirmed all data and verified.So do I need to add a special code to the EA or what? How to make a limited number of activations?
it is part of the settings/process when you setup a product for sale in the market.
This is part of the setup/process when you are setting up a product to sell in the marketplace.
So I don't need to add or change anything in the code?
So I don't need to add or change anything in the code?
You don't need to change anything in the code. The number of activations is set by the seller as a parameter, e.g. as a product price.
Good afternoon!
I use several indicators in my Expert Advisor.
When I run the Expert Advisor in visualisation mode, the window automatically displays all the used indicators.
Is it possible to disable visualisation of indicators, leaving only the main window with quotes and results of the Expert Advisor?
Regards, Alexander
Good afternoon!
I use several indicators in my Expert Advisor.
When I run the Expert Advisor in visualisation mode, the window automatically displays all the used indicators.
Is there any way to disable the visualisation of indicators, leaving only the main window with quotes and results of the Expert Advisor?
Regards, Alexander
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/common/testerhideindicators