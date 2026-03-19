Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1526

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Hello! Can you please tell me how to make an Expert Advisor in MT 5 open only long or only short trades? In MT-4 this is possible when installing any Expert Advisor. The thing is that the Expert Advisor was bought in the market, so how to change its code is not realistic, maybe an additional on a different timeframe to set, or in the MT-5 terminal itself there is such a function? Thank you!
 
Comrades, how to make a certain number of activations of the Expert Advisor? Is there any article about it? And demo version of the EA. I have written a simple scalper and want to put it in the market, but I do not know how to make a limited number of activations.
 
AkaEdie #:
Comrades, how to make a certain number of activations of the Expert Advisor? Is there any article about it? And demo version of the EA. I wrote a simple scalper and want to put it in the market, but I do not know how to make a limited number of activations.

You are not registered as a seller

 
Artyom Trishkin #:

You are not registered as a seller

already registered, just did it, confirmed all data and verified.

So do I need to add a special code to the EA or what? How to make a limited number of activations?
 
Oleg Kubenko #:

already registered, just did it, confirmed all data and verified.

So do I need to add a special code to the EA or what? How to make a limited number of activations?

it is part of the settings/process when you setup a product for sale in the market.

 
Paul Anscombe #:

This is part of the setup/process when you are setting up a product to sell in the marketplace.

So I don't need to add or change anything in the code?

 
Oleg Kubenko #:

So I don't need to add or change anything in the code?

You don't need to change anything in the code. The number of activations is set by the seller as a parameter, e.g. as a product price.

 

Good afternoon!

I use several indicators in my Expert Advisor.

When I run the Expert Advisor in visualisation mode, the window automatically displays all the used indicators.

Is it possible to disable visualisation of indicators, leaving only the main window with quotes and results of the Expert Advisor?

Regards, Alexander


 
klycko #:

Good afternoon!

I use several indicators in my Expert Advisor.

When I run the Expert Advisor in visualisation mode, the window automatically displays all the used indicators.

Is there any way to disable the visualisation of indicators, leaving only the main window with quotes and results of the Expert Advisor?

Regards, Alexander

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/common/testerhideindicators

 
Thank you very much!
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