Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 904
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Thank you !
MT5
Please advise what may be the reason for the debugging error with real data : "specified symbol is not selected".
Thank you !
MT5
Before testing (before running a test from the MetaEditor) go to the MetaEditor settings and look at the "Debug" tab. In this tab you can see the symbol that will be used for testing:
Now open the terminal and check if the selected symbol is in the "Market Watch" window.
Before testing (before running a test from the MetaEditor) go to the MetaEditor settings and look at the "Debug" tab. In this tab you can see the symbol that will be used for testing:
Now open the terminal and check if the selected symbol is in the "Market Watch" window?
Thank you very much )
Process started ))
Hello. The price at 17:30 last day. How to know it? That is, the closing price of any bar at 5:30 p.m.
ReadCopyOpen(second form of invocation).
ReadCopyOpen(second form of invocation).
Thanks, didn't understand how to set the time except time=D'2018.07.26 17:30';
Thank you, I didn't realise how to set the time.
I just made a quick script:
The log will show the selected day, its date and time after launching.
I've just made a quick script:
The log will show the selected day, its date and time after starting.
Thank you, I want to put a line in the indicator in the history to the price at 17:30, every day. How do I set every day? To not write every date, but only the time 17:30
This is how I put the line on the closing price of the day, every day.
Thank you, I want to put a line in the indicator in the history to the price at 17:30, every day. How do I set every day?
This is how I set it to the closing price of the day, every day.
If the past date (year, month, day) is not equal to the current date, and the hour and minute are equal to the set one, then put a line.
Or: If the previous date (year, month, day) is equal to the current date, or the hour and minute are not equal to the set ones, then continue;
In any case, there will be skips - not every bar of the selected timeframe has the set time.
If past date (year, month, day) is not equal to current date, and hour and minute are equal to specified...
if(iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,i+1)!=iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,i)&& here how to write? )