Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 203

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Reshetov:
What do builds and EA codes have to do with it?
The robot manufacturer advised me to change the UPU - I did, but there is also another independent robot. the same thing. now I have installed the entire Metatrader folder on the UPU using the Russian gut feeling method - it seems to be working.
 
romadd:
The robot manufacturer advised me to change the UPU - I did, but there is also another independent robot. the same thing. now I have installed the entire Metatrader folder on the UPU from my PC using the Russian gauge method.
And the robot, by any chance, is not from Market?
 
Hi all, my question remains unanswered. how do i find the period Convertor on MT5, it should be in the scripts but it's not there. Or it is a separate indicator. If you have one for MT5 please send me the code. I have one for MT4.
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Newalligator:
Hi all, my question remains unanswered. how do i find the period Convertor on MT5, it should be in the scripts but it's not there. Or it is a separate indicator. If you have one for MT5 please send it to me. I have one for MT4.
you miss periods?
 
Hello, could you please tell me if I am subscribed to a signal, will it copy the actions if I have the terminal switched off?
 
dimonn82:
Hello, could you please tell me if I am subscribed to a signal, will it copy the trades if I have the terminal switched off?
 
спосибо
 

Pako thanks for the reply. My question was not about the lack of standard periods, but about the fact that according to B.Williams' TS the number of bars should be 100-140.

I don't know if there is one on mt4 but I don't know if there is one on mt5. If so, please advise where it is or should I install it.

 
Newalligator:

Pako thanks for the reply. My question was not about the lack of standard periods, but about the fact that according to B.Williams' TS the number of bars should be 100-140.

I don't know if there is one on mt4 but I don't know if there is one on mt5. If so, please advise where it is or should I install it.

B.Williams says that to analyse a chart you need to see about 140 bars on the chart. That is, we are not talking about any converter.
 
Newalligator:

Pako thanks for the reply. My question was not about the lack of standard periods, but about the fact that according to B.Williams' TS the number of bars should be 100-140.

I don't know if there is one on mt4 but I don't know if there is one on mt5. If so, please advise where it is or should I install it.

If i have one, i don't know where it is and i don't know if i should install it.
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