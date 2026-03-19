Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 202

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Dear, Specialists. I have two robots that are running on my home control. But when installed on the UPU, they are not even displayed in the mt, the same . even changed servers - does not help. I don't know where the glitches are
[Deleted]  
StrangerNet:
Function if(OrderSelect(tik)==true) writes error 4754 - Order not found, with tik value in debugging 42276230 equal to created order number 42276230, what could be the bug?
 
romadd:
Dear, Specialists. I have two robots that are running on my home control. But when installed on the UPU, they are not even displayed in the mt, the same . even changed servers - does not help. I do not understand where the glitches are.
Did you copy them to the Experts folder?
 
pako:


Mine does)))

[Deleted]  
StrangerNet:


And mine assigns)))

enter the variables, not just the tick

 

Why does an incorrect value appear after normalisation?

upenv[Number] = NormalizeDouble(UpFraSum/3,5);

2013.01.09 00:15:36+++++++++upenv [Number](USDJPY)= 87.28400000000001

 
вabeiks:

Why does an incorrect value appear after normalisation?

upenv[Number] = NormalizeDouble(UpFraSum/3,5);

2013.01.09 00:15:36+++++++++upenv [Number](USDJPY)= 87.28400000000001

Read documentation to NormalizeDouble carefully:

Note

...

Please note that when output to Journal using Print(), a normalized number may contain more decimal places than you expect. For example,

double a=76.671;// normalized number with 3 decimal places
Print("Print(76.671)=",a);// print it as it is
Print("DoubleToString(a,8)=",DoubleToString(a,8));// print it with the specified accuracy

is output in the terminal:

DoubleToString(a,8)=76.67100000

Print(76.671)=76.67100000000001

 
C-4:

Read the documentation forNormalizeDouble carefully:


Got it, thanks!
 
Reshetov:
Did you copy them to the Experts folder?
I told you the same builds are 604. everything is fine on the home one.
 
romadd:
I'm telling you it's the same build 604. it's fine on the home one.
What do builds and EA codes have to do with it?
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