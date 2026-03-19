Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 202
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Function if(OrderSelect(tik)==true) writes error 4754 - Order not found, with tik value in debugging 42276230 equal to created order number 42276230, what could be the bug?
Dear, Specialists. I have two robots that are running on my home control. But when installed on the UPU, they are not even displayed in the mt, the same . even changed servers - does not help. I do not understand where the glitches are.
Mine does)))
And mine assigns)))
enter the variables, not just the tick
Why does an incorrect value appear after normalisation?
upenv[Number] = NormalizeDouble(UpFraSum/3,5);
2013.01.09 00:15:36+++++++++upenv [Number](USDJPY)= 87.28400000000001
Why does an incorrect value appear after normalisation?
upenv[Number] = NormalizeDouble(UpFraSum/3,5);
2013.01.09 00:15:36+++++++++upenv [Number](USDJPY)= 87.28400000000001
Read documentation to NormalizeDouble carefully:
Note
...
Please note that when output to Journal using Print(), a normalized number may contain more decimal places than you expect. For example,
double a=76.671;// normalized number with 3 decimal places
Print("Print(76.671)=",a);// print it as it is
Print("DoubleToString(a,8)=",DoubleToString(a,8));// print it with the specified accuracy
is output in the terminal:
DoubleToString(a,8)=76.67100000
Print(76.671)=76.67100000000001
Read the documentation forNormalizeDouble carefully:
Did you copy them to the Experts folder?
I'm telling you it's the same build 604. it's fine on the home one.