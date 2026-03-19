Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1370
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There is a terminal. The terminal has a "Strategy Tester" window. In this "Strategy Tester" there is a"Backtest" tab. What is not clear?
I do not understand you. This is what I see (I attached a screenshot).
I don't understand you. This is what I see (I have attached a screenshot).
It will appear after running the tester.
Will appear after running the tester.
Thank you, it did.
Good afternoon.
I've lost my Blog in my account.
Why are there always some malicious actions from your side?
Why is my blog deleted?
Who is sneakily sabotaging my account?
Please advise: I'm struggling with the"Horizontal line" object.
Does this object have a property to display a caption above the line?
I want it to look like "buy limit 1 at ..." on the edge of the line when placing an order using the terminal's standard means. Not when hovering the mouse, not when clicking on the line, but all the time, above the line.
I read the whole article in documentation, but all attempts were unsuccessful.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_hline
Please advise: I'm struggling with the"Horizontal line" object.
Does this object have a property to display a caption above the line?
I want it to look like "buy limit 1 at ..." on the edge of the line when placing an order using the terminal's standard means. Not when hovering the mouse, not when clicking on the line, but all the time, above the line.
I read the whole article in documentation, but all attempts were unsuccessful.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_hline
The property to be used is
OBJPROP_TEXT
Example: Day Box
Figure 1: Day Box
Code:
Also, for objects to have descriptions, you need to put a checkmark in the chart settings:
Need to use the property
Example: Day Box
Figure 1: Day Box
Code:
Also, for objects to have descriptions, they must be enabled in the chart settings:
I've lost my Blog in my account.
Why are there always some malicious actions from your side?
Why is my blog deleted?
Who is sneakily sabotaging my account?
Sabit, no one has a blog in their account.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs
Hello.
I've lost my Blog in my account.
Why are there always some malicious actions from your side?
Why was my blog deleted?
Who is sneakily sabotaging my account?
The forum moderators won't answer that question.
In general, go to the Blogs section and look in the left-hand menu under "My posts" - maybe you'll find it there?