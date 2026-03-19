Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1370

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Vladimir Karputov #:

There is a terminal. The terminal has a "Strategy Tester" window. In this "Strategy Tester" there is a"Backtest" tab. What is not clear?

I do not understand you. This is what I see (I attached a screenshot).

Files:
1.png  152 kb
 
Juliya #:

I don't understand you. This is what I see (I have attached a screenshot).

It will appear after running the tester.

 
Alexey Viktorov #:

Will appear after running the tester.

Thank you, it did.

 

Good afternoon.
I've lost my Blog in my account.
Why are there always some malicious actions from your side?
Why is my blog deleted?
Who is sneakily sabotaging my account?

 

Please advise: I'm struggling with the"Horizontal line" object.

Does this object have a property to display a caption above the line?

I want it to look like "buy limit 1 at ..." on the edge of the line when placing an order using the terminal's standard means. Not when hovering the mouse, not when clicking on the line, but all the time, above the line.

I read the whole article in documentation, but all attempts were unsuccessful.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_hline

Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Типы объектов / OBJ_HLINE
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Типы объектов / OBJ_HLINE
  • www.mql5.com
OBJ_HLINE - Типы объектов - Константы объектов - Константы, перечисления и структуры - Справочник MQL5 - Справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 
qadexys #:

Please advise: I'm struggling with the"Horizontal line" object.

Does this object have a property to display a caption above the line?

I want it to look like "buy limit 1 at ..." on the edge of the line when placing an order using the terminal's standard means. Not when hovering the mouse, not when clicking on the line, but all the time, above the line.

I read the whole article in documentation, but all attempts were unsuccessful.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_hline

The property to be used is

OBJPROP_TEXT

Example: Day Box

Day Box

Figure 1: Day Box

Code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create rectangle by the given coordinates                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectangleCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // chart's ID
                     const string          name="Rectangle",  // rectangle name
                     const int             sub_window=0,      // subwindow index
                     datetime              time1=0,           // first point time
                     double                price1=0,          // first point price
                     datetime              time2=0,           // second point time
                     double                price2=0,          // second point price
                     const color           clr=clrRed,        // rectangle color
                     const string          text="Rectangle",  // rectangle text
                     const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_DASH,  // style of rectangle lines
                     const int             width=1,           // width of rectangle lines
                     const bool            fill=false,        // filling rectangle with color
                     const bool            back=false,        // in the background
                     const bool            selection=false,   // highlight to move
                     const bool            hidden=true,       // hidden in the object list
                     const long            z_order=0)         // priority for mouse click
  {
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
//--- create a rectangle by the given coordinates
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create a rectangle! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- set rectangle color
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//---
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);

Also, for objects to have descriptions, you need to put a checkmark in the chart settings:

Day Box
Day Box
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Индикатор-утилита: управляет одним объектом OBJ_RECTANGLE и двумя OBJ_TREND, которые строятся на протяжении дня.
 
Thank you. The problem was a tick in the settings.
 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Need to use the property

Example: Day Box

Figure 1: Day Box

Code:

Also, for objects to have descriptions, they must be enabled in the chart settings:

Good afternoon.
I've lost my Blog in my account.
Why are there always some malicious actions from your side?
Why is my blog deleted?
Who is sneakily sabotaging my account?
[Deleted]  

Sabit, no one has a blog in their account.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs

Блоги трейдеров и аналитика финансовых рынков
Блоги трейдеров и аналитика финансовых рынков
  • www.mql5.com
Читайте в блогах свежие новости со всего мира на самые разнообразные темы - слухи о компаниях, отчеты по странам и отраслям, анализ рынков, новейшие разработки в спекулятивной торговле и многое другое. Делитесь в своем блоге новыми идеями и торговыми достижениями со всеми участниками MQL5.community. Публикуйте картинки и видео, возможности неограниченны!
 
Sabit Dosaev #:
Hello.
I've lost my Blog in my account.
Why are there always some malicious actions from your side?
Why was my blog deleted?
Who is sneakily sabotaging my account?

The forum moderators won't answer that question.

In general, go to the Blogs section and look in the left-hand menu under "My posts" - maybe you'll find it there?

Блоги трейдеров и аналитика финансовых рынков
Блоги трейдеров и аналитика финансовых рынков
  • www.mql5.com
Читайте в блогах свежие новости со всего мира на самые разнообразные темы - слухи о компаниях, отчеты по странам и отраслям, анализ рынков, новейшие разработки в спекулятивной торговле и многое другое. Делитесь в своем блоге новыми идеями и торговыми достижениями со всеми участниками MQL5.community. Публикуйте картинки и видео, возможности неограниченны!
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