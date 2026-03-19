Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1368
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I just, just installed MT5 and connecteda demo account. Please help me, please help me throughteamviewer to understand how to use the program without robots and advisors. I need to understand how to do the simplest operations manually.
Please tell me, is it even possible?It is important for me to understand it in a short period of time. I would be very grateful and thankful to that person. Of course, this is all on a COMMERCIAL basis.
The fastest way is to read the documentation.
It's just that there's nothing special about the Terminal's work, but if it's urgent, freelancing can help.
So you did... What did you get? What did you want to get?
The proposed code passes the array diagonally, checked. What more do you want? Like a three guesses?
That's what I told you on page 1367:
That's a cool solution. It's like this,
but it's not supposed to be like this. It's like this.
That's what I told you on page 1367:
Hmm, that's a funny solution. It's like this,
and that's not how it's supposed to look. It's like this.
That was a question about how to read it. But how to write it, do it yourself, just like reading...
And do you really need to go all the way around and read the array diagonally? Direct reading and writing solve the problem perfectly.
The question there was how to read. But how to write it, do it yourself similarly to reading...
And do you really need to get twisted for that and read the array diagonally? Direct reading and writing solve the problem perfectly.
I think you're slightly misunderstood, I' ve mapped which side of the rectangle to search diagonally, which method you linked, but it searched for a different side not the one in the problem.
And search of the entire array will create a lot of extra operations, well, I think. If the base is large, it is not optimal and not good!)
But thanks for the tips!!!
I think you slightly misunderstood, I mapped which side it should read, which you discounted the method to, but it went to a different side than the one in the task.
Anyway thanks for the tips!!!
Reverse the direction of the loop
Reverse the direction of the cycle
Thanks I did, but not very appetising, I wonder how you can make it even quicker.
please remind me how the chart is activated in the order opening window