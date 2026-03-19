Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1365
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What do you think is the best calculation:
Or is it better to pull out through
How to declare a class to make d[].m[]; class public
It turns out there is an array, but I can't get it outcg.d[1199].m[3720]
Interesting
Created it in OnInit()
Please tell me if the declaration of the parameter in subsequent functions burdens the system
Interesting
Created it in OnInit()
Please tell me if declaring a parameter in subsequent functions burdens the system
No. In subsequent functions you don't create a new one, you just get a pointer to the object already created in OnInit() from the list.
Somewhere on a piece of paper you have the broker's website, username and password for your personal account written down. This is the piece of paper on which you carefully wrote down all this information when you registered. You have one, don't you? Then it's easy - you can do whatever you need to do in your personal office: make deposits, withdrawals, open new accounts, change the password on old ones.And if you don't - who isn't hiding, it's not my fault.
Can anyone suggest how to find the maximum or minimum value in an array if the array has empty values defined asEMPTY_VALUE.
So this function doesn't work.
If I change EMPTY_VALUE to NULL , it also not work.
Maybe there is an easier workaround for the system or I will try to make a chinese puzzle).
Thanks in advance, kind people.
Can anyone suggest how to find the maximum or minimum value in an array if the array has empty values defined asEMPTY_VALUE.
So this function doesn't work.
If I change EMPTY_VALUE to NULL , it also not work.
Maybe there is an easier workaround for the system or I will try to make a chinese puzzle).
Thanks in advance, kind people.
As far as I could understand you need to find maximal value of indicator which will never be equal to zero.
I hate NULL and always apply 0.0 in numerical values which never fails.