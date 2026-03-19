Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1369

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It doesn't make sense to reset the array at the end of the function, does it, if it re-creates that array when you go back into the function?

double VolumHistogram(datetime InpTimeDrawFrom,datetime _InpTimeDrawTo,int j)
  {

   double mV[];
   ArrayResize(mV,mRanVol);

   
   ZeroMemory(mV);
   
   return(0);
  }
 

please remind me how the chart in the order opening window is enabled


See the bottom of last page for a detailed screenshot,

this question is so stupid or no one knows?

 
Fast235 #:

please remind me how the chart in the order opening window is enabled


See the bottom of last page for a detailed screenshot,

is the question so silly, or just no one knows?

Double click on the area to the right:


 

Hi, could you tell me how to add a "Backtest" tab to the Strategy Tester? Or is there another way to view the test results?

Files:
xxw6gow.png  29 kb
 
Can you tell me something? I am running an EA in the Strategy Tester and it is not trading. In Logbook "CExpertBase::SetPriceSeries: changing of timesets is forbidden" MT5 is installed on system drive, OS is windows 10.
 
Juliya #:

Hi, could you tell me how to add a "Backtest" tab to the Strategy Tester? Or is there another way to view the test results?

This tab is only available in the Strategy Tester window of the terminal. In fact, this is the Strategy Tester.

 
Alex_Fx10 #:
Can you please tell me. I am running the EA in the Strategy Tester, it is not trading. Log "CExpertBase::SetPriceSeries: changing of timesets is forbidden" MT5 is installed on system drive, OS is windows 10.

Edit the adviser code.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Edit the adviser code.

Thank you. It was supposed to be access-related, because some EAs (more than one!) are tested and some are not. Expert Advisors have been created in WizardMQL5. So something in *.mqh trading strategy.
 
Vladimir Karputov #:

This tab is only available in the "Strategy Tester" window of the terminal. This is essentially the Strategy Tester.

The point is that it is not in the "Strategy Tester" window of the terminal
 
Juliya #:
The point is that it is not in the "Strategy Tester" window of the terminal

There is a terminal. The terminal has a "Strategy Tester" window. In this "Strategy Tester" there is a"Backtest" tab. What exactly is not clear?

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