Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1371

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Can you tell me how mql5 can retrieve indicator data for the previous bar, the one in mql4 was just done by indicating a shift.
 
Roman Tarasov #:
Can you tell me how mql5 can retrieve indicator data for the last bar, the one in mql4 was done by simply indicating a shift.

Example:iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI)

MQL5: Примеры.
MQL5: Примеры.
  • 2018.03.03
  • www.mql5.com
В данной теме я соберу пользовательские MQL5 функции по работе с индикаторами, торговые и вспомогательные функции...
 

Can you please tell me how to debug on the desired symbol?

I want to try and test the indicator on another symbol.

 
qadexys #:

Can you please tell me how to debug on the desired symbol?

It always opens FIVE, I want to debug and test the indicator on another symbol.

Open the code editor:

and select the symbol:

Now you can start debugging the indicator directly from the code editor.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko #:

Sabit, no one has a blog in their account.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs

What do you mean no one has a blog?

Where have they gone?

 
Sabit Dosaev #:

What do you mean no one has a blog?

Where did they go?

not everyone has been paid for it yet, get in line

 
Artyom Trishkin #:

The forum moderators won't answer that question.

In fact, go to the Blogs section and look in the left-hand menu under My posts - maybe that's where you'll find it?

There's nothing under My posts!

 
Can someone please explain in two words what is -


dx = x2 - x1, dy = y2 - y1

dX^2+dY^2

 
Can you tell me,
is there any way to subscribe to ticks (event) on characters of interest,
so as not to use the high frequency timer?
[Deleted]  
User_mt5 #:
is there any possibility to subscribe to ticks (event) for symbols of interest

Option: Hang a nearly empty indicator on each chart of the desired symbol and send CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM from it on tick

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