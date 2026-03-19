Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1371
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Can you tell me how mql5 can retrieve indicator data for the last bar, the one in mql4 was done by simply indicating a shift.
Example:iCCI (Commodity Channel Index, CCI)
Can you please tell me how to debug on the desired symbol?
I want to try and test the indicator on another symbol.
Can you please tell me how to debug on the desired symbol?
It always opens FIVE, I want to debug and test the indicator on another symbol.
Open the code editor:
and select the symbol:
Now you can start debugging the indicator directly from the code editor.
Sabit, no one has a blog in their account.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs
What do you mean no one has a blog?
Where have they gone?
What do you mean no one has a blog?
Where did they go?
not everyone has been paid for it yet, get in line
The forum moderators won't answer that question.
In fact, go to the Blogs section and look in the left-hand menu under My posts - maybe that's where you'll find it?
There's nothing under My posts!
^
Bitwise exclusive OR operation (eXclude OR)
dx = x2 - x1, dy = y2 - y1
dX^2+dY^2
is there any way to subscribe to ticks (event) on characters of interest,
so as not to use the high frequency timer?
is there any possibility to subscribe to ticks (event) for symbols of interest
Option: Hang a nearly empty indicator on each chart of the desired symbol and send CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM from it on tick