Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1363
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Can you tell me how to organise an analogue of calculation of prev_calculated, I can't figure it out. I'm having a hard time navigating classes.
That's how I did it, if you can suggest a more sensible method, that would be lovely!!!
It's more resource intensive for the system, but more efficient than I did, I think, in terms of sustainability.
That's how I did it, if you can suggest a more sensible method, that would be wonderful!!!
Bullshit the logic is broken. The below is more correct.
But here's why the values are zero at startup, marked with a yellow bar.
Bullshit logic is broken. The following is more correct.
But here's why the values are zero at startup, marked with a yellow bar.
are you just the New Bar?
are you just the New Bar?
I need the parameters to implement the strategy
And the new bar is like a bonus with the ability to go through all the TFs
I also need to calculate the price for each bar
I cannot pull the array out of the Expert Advisor, although the values appear during debugging
How to correctly fill it in the Expert Advisor? I need it for calculation
Hi all, can you please tell me the difference between a trading robot and a trading advisor?
A play on words.
For example, to write or draw something in its subwindow.
I couldn't find an explicit function like "IndicatorGetInteger".
How can an indicator know its subwindow number?
For example, to write or draw something in its subwindow.
I haven't found any explicit function like "IndicatorGetInteger".