Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1442
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It is not clear, the specified TF should be known. The situation should be more detailed.
When copying an array, I don't want to specify the TF forcibly to make the code universal.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series/indicatorparameters
I get "params=-1" - I do as in the example.
And so, the presence of indicators is determined
In general, I get error 4014 - "System function is not allowed to be called".
2023.02.03 17:53:53.481 6343 (EURGBP,M30) Parameters (4):
_Symbol, _Period are not parameters, so "the specified TF should be known " .
2023.02.03 17:53:53.481 6343 (EURGBP,M30) Parameters (4):
_Symbol, _Period are not parameters, so "the specified TF should be known " .
Okay, so there is no solution.
Can you show me - I couldn't reproduce it. There is a correction on the width on the centre of the candle.
Can you show me - I couldn't reproduce it. There is a width correction to the centre of the candle.
Thanks, I got it, I just need to draw on empty space so there is no candle correction :).
You're welcome.
Perhaps in the settings you need to put "0" on the parameter "Magnetisation"
You're welcome.
Maybe you should put "0" on the "Magnetisation" parameter in the settings
I've encountered an unexplained moment. The account is real. The robot sets a pending order and then follows the price. After the price "caught" the pending order, it opens a SELL position with a specified stop loss and take profit. There are no problems up to this point. Then the price moves in the direction I want and by idea it should work on take profit, which is 50 points. But it didn't. Despite the fact that the current price fell below the level of the price at which the position was opened plus the size of the spread, i.e. 50 + 14 pips, the position closed with the size of 36 pips from the opening price. And so it repeats from time to time, from deal to deal. I run the robot on the tester and see that all closed positions have the size of 50 pips, as it should be.
Is there really a constant deviation, and with a size approximately equal to the size of the spread of 14 pips? Something strange, don't you think? Here is the log of one of yesterday's trades.
Regards, Vladimir.