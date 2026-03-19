Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1059
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OK, I misspoke. Let's quote the original source:
Structure of trade request result (MqlTradeResult)
Inresponse toa trade request to place an order into the trading system, the trading server returns data containing the information about the trade request processing result as a special predefined structure MqlTradeResult.
p.s. Where is the quotation in the editor? Do I have to go into html? How inconvenient.
After "Code (Alt+S)" comes "Style". Click on the arrow and see "Quote (Ctrl+3)"
After "Code (Alt+S)" comes "Style". Click on the arrow and see "Quote (Ctrl+3)"
That's terrible :)
There is obviously some kind of logical error here. MqlTradeResult is the result of trade operation.
I.e. if Result.price was called Result.dealprice, everything would be logical?
I.e. if Result.price was called Result.dealprice, it would be all logical?
The field
Description
retcode
Returncode of the trade server
deal
Deal ticket, if a deal has been performed. Reported in theTRADE_ACTION_DEAL trade operation
order
Order ticket, if a ticket has been placed. Notified during aTRADE_ACTION_PENDING trade operation
volume
Volume of the trade confirmed by the broker. It depends onthe order filling type
price
Deal price, confirmed by broker. Depends on thedeviation field inthe trade request and/or the type oftrade
bid
Current market bid price (requote price)
ask
Current market bid price (requote prices)
comment
Broker's comment to the operation (by default it is filled with the decoding of the trade server's return code)
request_id
Request ID to be filled in by the terminal when sending it to the trade server
retcode_external
Code of the error returned by the external trade system. Stating and types of these errors depend on a broker and an external trade system, into which the trade operations are output
There are deal and order. There is volume for both. Why is price only for deal? Well, we can do dealprice, but then we need a dealorder field as well. It seems to me that price should simply be the price of the order, if the trade is not made and the order is set.
Field
Description
retcode
Returncode of the trade server
deal
Deal ticket, if a deal has been performed. Reported in theTRADE_ACTION_DEAL trade operation
order
Order ticket, if a ticket has been placed. Notified during aTRADE_ACTION_PENDING trade operation
volume
Volume of the trade confirmed by the broker. It depends onthe order filling type
price
Deal price, confirmed by broker. Depends on thedeviation field inthe trade request and/or the type oftrade
bid
Current market bid price (requote price)
ask
Current market bid price (requote prices)
comment
Broker's comment to the operation (by default it is filled with the decoding of the trade server's return code)
request_id
Request ID to be filled in by the terminal when sending it to the trade server
retcode_external
Code of the error returned by the external trade system. Stating and types of these errors depend on a broker and an external trade system, into which the trade operations are output
There are deal and order. There is volume for both. Why is price only for deal? Well, we can do dealprice, but then we need a dealorder field as well. It seems to me that price should simply be the price of the order if the trade has not been executed and an order has been set.
Create a petition to include Result.price for orders. And make it complete - demand to include Result.expiration, second price for STOP_LIMIT orders, etc.
Hello
Sometimes when I open an order the error 4754-Ordernot found appears
That's all the EA hangs because it tries to open an order
Reinstalling the EA helps
I use CTrade class to open an order
Please, advise what may be wrong?
Hello
Sometimes when I open an order the error 4754-Ordernot found appears
That's all the EA hangs because it tries to open an order
Reinstalling the EA helps
I use the CTrade class to open an order
Please, advise what it may be?
Can you be more precise? MQL5 Code, symbol, timeframe. This is the place where the error is shown.
It is hard to say something definite without these data.
In MQL5 I call the indicator handle in OnInit like this
This call hangs the terminal completely.
The indicator is located in Indicators and does not require any additional input parameters.
What can be wrong with this call?
In MQL5 I call an indicator handle in OnInit like this
This call hangs the terminal completely.
The indicator lies in Indicators and does not require any additional input parameters.
What can be wrong with this call?
".ex5" specify.