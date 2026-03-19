Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1061
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there is
You can also just drag and drop the picture in the text or paste it with Ctrl+V
there is
You can also just drag and drop the picture in the text or paste it with Ctrl+V
Try the service Freelance. But first read its rules - violating the rules will result in being disconnected from the service.
there is
You can also just drag-and-drop the image into the text or paste it with Ctrl+V
Do you have open source code of this EA (you need *.mq5 file)?
If you have it and can put it in the public domain - just post this file in this thread. I think you will get help at once. But only if there is an open code (*.mq5 file).
Do you have open source code of this EA (you need *.mq5 file)?
If you have it and can put it in the public domain - just post this file in this thread. I think you will get help at once. But only if there is an open code (*.mq5 file).
Will they help with what? Just copy?
Make an analogue (which is in the original request) - most likely, this implies the absence of open source code (otherwise why would you ask to make a copy(?) If you can copy the open code yourself in explorer, from folder to folder / from one computer to another by transferring via flash drive / transferring via network...), and therefore - the creation of an EA with analogous logic of trading decisions of the EA.
This can be done by analyzing its trading. At least in the Strategy Tester. Try to understand its logic and what it is based on.
I think that is what the question was about. That is why I have written my answer:
Forum on Trading, Automated Trading Systems and Testing Strategies
FAQ from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Artyom Trishkin, 2019.06.10 09:51
Try the Freelance service. But first read its rules - violation of the rules will result in disconnection from the service.
The picture can also be simply dragged into the text or pasted with Ctrl+V
You cannot insert a picture into the message yet - you can only to the message.
Isn't this getting old too soon? This is the latest release build. How can it be old.
Gentlemen! Doesn't anyone think of answering the question at all?
Gentlemen! Does nobody think to answer the question at all?
Why the hell should anyone (including developers) look at the 2007 release build? After him, so much water has flowed, destroyed a huge number of bugs.
It's quite possible that in the latest beta, everything has been working as it should for a long time now.
Your principled stance to stay on the release collides with your principled stance not to sit on the release.
Hello fellow traders. Could you please tell me. How can i upload ALL HISTORY DATA e.g. stocks of sberbank to the trading platform MetaTrader 5. I have a single trading account at just2trade broker. The instrument SBER.MM (Sberbank stock) has a history until September 2015. The support of this broker says that they cannot provide even earlier historical quotes :(( much to my regret. I googled on the Internet and found a place where I can download the history of quotes of Sberbank shares https://www.finam.ru/profile/moex-akcii/sberbank/export/. But the question is how to select the options to make the quotes history fit MetaTrader 5 and have the following view
The quote history in csv format in MetaTrader 5 is as follows:
<DATE> <TIME> <OPEN> <HIGH> <LOW><CLOSE> <TICKVOL> <VOL> <SPREAD>
2018.09.03 15:25:00 180.88 180.92 180.84 180.92 23 954 2
2018.09.03 15:26:00 180.92 181.05 180.92 181.05 62 6826 1
2018.09.03 15:27:00 181.05 181.32 181.02 181.20 179 19923 1
2018.09.03 15:28:00 181.25 181.25 181.10 181.11 62 13328 2
2018.09.03 15:29:00 181.13 181.14 180.96 181.08 101 14452 1
2018.09.03 15:30:00 181.02 181.05 180.93 181.00 64 5052 1
2018.09.03 15:31:00 181.00 181.04 180.94 180.97 28 4296 1
2018.09.03 15:32:00 181.00 181.03 180.94 181.03 21 3077 2
2018.09.03 15:33:00 181.04 181.07 181.00 181.02 45 7251 2
2018.09.03 15:34:00 181.03 181.17 181.03 181.13 73 8820 1
2018.09.03 15:35:00 181.11 181.11 181.05 181.07 22 2389 1
2018.09.03 15:36:00 181.07 181.23 181.06 181.22 83 9968 1
Please help me to understand this issue. How do I upload ALL HISTORY DATA of sberbank stock to the MetaTrader 5 trading platform ?
Why the hell should anyone (including the developers) look at anything from the 2007 release build? So much water has flowed since then, so many bugs have been destroyed.
It's quite possible that in the latest beta, everything has been working as it should for a long time now.
Your principled stance to stay on the release collides with your principled stance not to sit on the release.
You are categorically wrong! And who else but the developers should do it?
If a lot of water has flowed, then, as a matter of principle, there should be a stable release. Stable means no bugs. If bugs are found, they are fixed, a beta is released for testing, and the next stable release is released.
But this is just a bunch of betas. There's no end in sight. Of course, if something goes wrong you can say - what complaints, this is a beta, use the stable release. It's a lordly excuse!
Your personal desire not to sit on the stable release has nothing to do with the principled position. Trying new, untested, unstable is simply your choice. And the vast majority of users have absolutely no need to sit on a landmine and not know when it will bang.
So let them fix bugs and release stable release, not say use already seventieth beta after stable.
P.S. I understand that doing something new is much more interesting than catching some bugs. It is an unnecessary headache...
But stamping out versions at random is not the way to go...
You are categorically wrong!
Okay.