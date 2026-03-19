Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1604
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Good day!
I downloaded a free Expert Advisor from the market. Can you tell me how to enter the settings of this Expert Advisor? Or are there no settings there?
Good day!
I downloaded a free Expert Advisor from the market. Can you tell me how to enter the settings of this Expert Advisor? Or are there no settings there?
Please ask the seller - write in the comments on the market product page or in a private message to the seller. Discussion of market products is not allowed on the forum.
How to remove the popup comment to the horizontal line.
It used to help (but it's not certain) to specify an empty tooltip in the code.
Now the popup blinks all the time.
Can you tell me how to get rid of this blinking?
Terminal version 5576
How to remove a popup comment to a horizontal line.
It used to help (but it's not exact) to specify an empty tooltip in the code.
Now the popup box blinks all the time.
Can you tell me how to get rid of this blink?
A "\n" tooltip.
That's it.
Thank you !
MT5 experts, help me ! Why does not the test without internet start???? Before reinstallation of MT5 - it started without internet. Now: when you connect - normal, when you disconnect - it doesn't start ! Testing at the weekend on the last tick with an incredibly widened and "frozen for the weekend" spread is not good ! (It does not compare in ANY way with real market conditions during the working week !!!) How to fix ?
MT5 experts, help me ! Why does not the test without internet start???? Before reinstallation of MT5 - it started without internet. Now: when you connect - normal, when you disconnect - it doesn't start ! Testing at the weekend on the last tick with an incredibly widened and "frozen for the weekend" spread is not good ! (It does not compare in ANY way with real market conditions during the working week !!!) How to fix ?
This will be fixed in a future build.
Hi. Will my issue be solved in this build?
Regards, Vladimir.
Hi. Will this build solve my issue?
Regards, Vladimir.
Did you see this response
Not only did I see it, but I've already answered it. )
Regards, Vladimir.