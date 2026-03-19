Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1056
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The profit in pips does not have to be equal to the difference in pips between the open and close prices. and closing prices.
of course this is a dialectical question, because the point value in the order currency may change
but considering that 90% of users trade on euros and write TOR by points that they see in the terminal, if I am not mistaken, the terminal always counts points from open price to BID/ASK
I think the question was from secret and he explicitly said ( OrderClosePrice() - OrderOpenPrice() )/Point;
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6343/page1052#comment_11947617
This is of course a dialectical issue, since the point value in the currency of the order may vary
I like this option
Especially the correctly calculated trading turnover in the account currency at the time of closing the position (Lots column).
I like this option.
it looks great, I made it but I don't use it - too much information, but maybe it's not up to it yet
it was an interesting project, even though it was not written optimally, but for some reason it is running fast, we live in happy times, even non-optimal codes work fast ))))
SZZY: Last week I launched a panel in C# under MT4, it is nice to work, put a couple of indicator calls in OnTick(), added a couple of text labels and let's go back to the terminal and examine the history.... Dreams come true... I'd like them to be like those of Gasprom ))))
ZS: last week under MT4 I was running the panel in C#, nice to work, put a couple of indicator calls in OnTick(), added a couple of text labels, sit leisurely in the terminal to mess with the history study.... Dreams come true... I wish they were like that of Gasprom ))))
Yes, MT4 is missing some columns from this table.
It looks great, I have made it, but I do not use it - there is too much information
looks grandiose, I made it, but I don't use it - too much information, but maybe not yet
It was an interesting project, though not optimally written, but somehow everything runs fast, we live in happy times, even non-optimal codes work fast ))))
SZZY: Last week I launched a panel in C# under MT4, it is nice to work, put a couple of indicator calls in OnTick(), added a couple of text labels and let's go back to the terminal and examine the history.... Dreams come true... I wish they were like those of Gasprom ))))
- You promised us that "by 1980 we will live under communism"...
- We did not say that YOU will live in communism - we said that WE would live there
of course this is a dialectical issue, since the point value in the currency of the order can vary
Alternatively (I just had a thought), we could calculate the difference of opening/closing and swap+commission with points of profit. It would not affect the point value change as much.
and with swap+commission points of profit.
I never count swap and commission, I think they did something with commission, I don't remember, but the reference clearly says that you should check how the commission is calculated, and I don't count swap, because I think that to leave orders in a closed market... i think it is wrong to put it mildly, i also do not consider mid-term strategies, and i probably do not need ATS in such strategies
Generally speaking, it is a matter of taste to count swaps and commissions
You forgot to implement the option to disable unnecessary columns on the fly.
))))) thanks, it lifted my spirits! Yes, you'll forget it, it was the most tricky moment - in usual C# program this is done in 2 clicks, but in a separate thread it happened only after a week of collecting information on the net - C# is not at all for writing dll with forms and each form in a separate thread and also somehow the Windows controls somehow initialized without problems and work correctly .... in theory this should not work ))))
))))) thank you, it cheered me up! Yes, you will forget it, it was the trickiest moment - in a usual C# program this is done in 2 clicks, but in a separate thread it happened only after a week of research on the net - C# is not at all for writing dll with forms and each form in a separate thread and yet somehow the Windows controls worked in all this without problems initialized and work correctly .... in theory this should not work ))))
Well even MQ's work impressed me.
Well even MQ's work is impressive.
I thought they were only dealing with their compiler and didn't see anything - they optimize and optimize - what's next? - I don't think MQL5 is very fast in calculations, I haven't tested it yet, but I think MQL5 will overtake C# in tests ... Alas, the sky is the limit, isn't it?
C# and MQL5 integration is a cool feature, no matter how cool it is, C# is Microsoft, they set the "fashion".
Hello.
Can you tell me how to determine if a position (from the history) has closed on TP? It seems that in MQL4 we read the comment on the presence of "tp". Is it the same in MQL5 or what?