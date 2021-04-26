Questions from a "dummy" - page 98
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Question 1: ALL Standard Library classes that provide access to indicator and timeseries data require "refreshing" them (the data) before using them.
Write it this way (in simplified version):
Question 2. Other.
I wanted to build Fibo Time Zone with two levels, but not the first two, but the 5th and the 8th. In the terminal all this can be manually removed/added through the settings window, but the software is not quite right. At the most I've come close to, it's adjusting the 5th and 8th levels with descriptions "0" and "1" for some reason; more obvious code variants led to even more horrible results. What am I doing wrong?
Hello, why does it say Market is closed on my demo account or is it just me or is it everybody?
I wanted to build Fibo Time Zone with two levels, but not the first two, but the 5th and the 8th. In the terminal all this can be manually removed/added through the settings window, but the software is not quite right. At the most I've come close to, it's adjusting the 5th and 8th levels with descriptions "0" and "1" for some reason; more obvious code variants led to even more horrible results. What am I doing wrong?
There's a bit to add. Like this:
A little something needs to be added. There you go:
Trend line, angle of inclination. What do the degrees show?
The upd from the (pre-drawn) horizontal line draws more correctly, but it still doesn't look like a protractor. Or one of the two.
Compared to the trend line by angle
Not clear.
Trend line, angle of inclination. What do the degrees show?
Hello.
I have created the following trade request:ZeroMemory(mrequest);
OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
An error occurs during the order execution, however, and the following message is displayed in the log.
failed instant buy 1.00 EURUSD at 0.00000 sl: -0.02000 tp: 0.02000 [Invalid stops]
Why is the terminal showing zero price?
I am also logging the current price:
Alert("current price=",latest_price.ask);
and I see a message in the log with the current price as normal:
Alert: current price=1.016134511377497e-297
What is the problem?
...
What is the problem?
________
297
10
If the accuracy in _Digits (e.g. 5 digits) is zero