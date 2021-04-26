Questions from a "dummy" - page 41
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How does the tester organise the recording of data from different timeframes?
I have correctly understood that struct MqlTradeRequest simply does not contain
double price; // Price
double sl; // Stop Loss level of the order
double tp; // Level of Take Profit order
as opposed to
Request Execution at a price previously received from the broker.
And what in general is worse - Market Execution, in fact I probably receive the same price at position opening in both cases, or am I wrong.
In principle, things are much simpler. In 99 per cent of cases, the input level can be adjusted using an input parameter:
input double Inp_Signal_PriceLevel =0.0;
The value is set in "large" pips (i.e. 2/4 digits).
Value = 0 - market entry.
Value > 0 - entry by limit order.
Value < 0 - entry by stop order.
The parameter relates to the main signal (in which signals selected in the Wizard are collected for voting). The algorithm of price levels setting is already implemented in the CExpertSignal base class (the instance of which is the main signal).
But if you want to use an algorithm that differs from the implemented one... But that's for later, when it will be interesting.
very interesting, i need to control price from a signal module, is it possible ?
If I set (Inp_Signal_PriceLevel), then all modules will start pending ?
thanks
very interesting, i need to control the price from a signal module, is it possible ?
If I set (Inp_Signal_PriceLevel), then all modules will start pending ?
As I understand it, you are using several signal modules, each of which can make a market entry decision with its own price parameters. Right?
If so, you will have to implement your algorithms manually in your class inherited from CExpertSignal with overloading of corresponding methods and then paste them into the source code derived from the Wizard. Or am I wrong and you don't use the Wizard?
As I understand it, you are using several signal modules, each of which can make a market entry decision with its own price parameters. Right?
If so, you have to implement your algorithms by yourself in your class inherited from CExpertSignal, overloading the appropriate methods and then paste them into the source code obtained from the Wizard. Or am I wrong and you don't use the Wizard?
Please advise. At what point an order reaches History . When an order changes or opens a position or when a (joint) position is closed.
oops, before the market closes for the weekend - quickly open the terminal and check your question.
Report back here.
Please advise . At what point does an order enter History . When changes or opens a position or when a (aggregate) position is closed.
Can you tell me what[done at 0.0000] means ?
Can you tell me what[done at 0.0000] means ?