Questions from a "dummy" - page 35

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Silent:

Yes, if you remove up to 3 letters

That's not the point.

Then we wait for a response from more competent comrades.))
 
tol64:
Try to study this or that topic as you need it. Once you get to a point in your system where you need certain "levers" (functions), then start experimenting with them. I found that this method of studying (in my case) works quite well))).
Yes, I do so, I can't get out of inite with input parameters :) and without arrays it will be quite hard to go further, tested on 4.
 
tol64:
Then we wait for a response from more competent comrades.))
Waiting :)
 
Silent:
Wait :)

Better yet, don't wait.) Keep experimenting.))

Remove the value from the array when declaring it. It must be like in the help:

string result[];
And you won't have any errors. As I understand it, the entire string specified in to_split variable is placed in the array, and then substring extraction goes on.
Документация по MQL5: Строковые функции / StringSubstr
Документация по MQL5: Строковые функции / StringSubstr
  • www.mql5.com
Строковые функции / StringSubstr - Документация по MQL5
 
tol64:

Better yet, don't wait.) Keep experimenting.))

Remove the value from the array when declaring it. It must be the way it is written in the help:

And there will be no errors. As far as I understood, the entire string specified in the to_split variable is placed in the array and then substring extraction is performed.

It's clear. Only this is a potential pitfall - I actually encountered this error in my code and it works - with an error.

For example, here is the help text for CopyBuffer

Если необходимо копировать заранее известное количество данных,
то лучше это делать в статически выделенный буфер,
чтобы избежать излишнего перевыделения памяти.

Where is the logic? I mean, what is the difference with StringSplit?

And if you make all arrays dynamic, you will run out of memory.

Upgr ArrayResize with zeroing is a variant, of course, but I don't like it.

 
tol64:

As I understand it, the entire string specified in the to_split variable is placed in the array, and then the substring is extracted.

No, it can't be like that.
 
Silent:

In your example, the problem is that the StringSplit() function itself takes care of the required amount of memory in the array passed as a parameter.

So it turns out that a static array works (if there is enough memory) but causes an error because people try to re-partition it.

Try the static and distributed dynamic arrays, and you'll see:

void OnStart()
  {
//---
   string to_split="мама_мыла_раму"; // строка для разбивки на подстроки
   string sep="_";                // раздедитель в виде символа
   ushort u_sep;                  // код символа разделителя
   string result[3];               // массив для получения строк
   //ArrayResize(result,3);    
//--- получим код разделителя
   u_sep=StringGetCharacter(sep,0);
   //--- разобьем строку на подстроки
   int k=StringSplit(to_split,u_sep,result);
   Print("GetLastError=",GetLastError()); // это я добавил чтоб видеть есть ли ошибка   
//--- выведем комментарий 
   PrintFormat("Получено строк: %d. Использован разделитель '%s' с кодом %d",k,sep,u_sep);
   //--- теперь выведем все полученные строки
   if(k>0)
     {
      for(int i=0;i<k;i++)
        {
         PrintFormat("result[%d]=%s",i,result[i]);
        }
     }
  }
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Объект динамического массива
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Объект динамического массива
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Типы данных / Объект динамического массива - Документация по MQL5
 
Urain:

Try the variant with static and distributed dynamic arrays and it will become clear:

To try the dynamic array, just uncomment ArrayResize(result,3); ? If so, there will be a warning on compilation:

 
tol64:

To try a dynamic array, just uncomment ArrayResize(result,3); ? If so, there's a warning on compilation:


is this an unsolvable problem ? make it dynamic.
 
Urain:

In your example, the problem is that the StringSplit() function itself takes care of the required amount of memory in the array passed as a parameter.

This is why a static array works (if there is enough memory), but causes an error because people try to re-partition it.

So, can we use StringSplit() with static arrays or not?

If you can, there shouldn't be an error if there is enough memory. If not, it shouldn't work.

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