Questions from a "dummy" - page 43

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How do I get all the available trading symbols from the terminal?

 
dentraf:

How do I get all the available trading symbols from the terminal?

in the help - SymbolSelect etc.
 

sergeev:
в справке - SymbolSelect и т.д.

Interested only in currency pairs, how do I select them?

 
dentraf:
probably by some SymbolInfo properties
 
sergeev:
probably by some SymbolInfo properties
Do you have the code by any chance? It's very confusing and cumbersome in my head
 
dentraf:

it is. cumbersome.

Go through all symbols - SymbolsTotal / SymbolSelect

And look at the required property SymbolInfo. If it fits, you take it away.

 

Gentlemen, what could be the mistake in setting the stop? I didn't notice it before... It seems to be a logical stop. At BAE below the price...

 
Karlson:

Gentlemen, what could be the mistake in setting the stop? I didn't notice it before... It seems to be a logical stop. At BAE below the price...

Either the stop is prohibited together with the market one or it is not normalised.
 
sergeev:
or stops are banned along with the market one or they are not normalized.

Well how on euros are the stops banned on the market...Normalised...It gives out on one in 10 passes...

In the case of slippage and requotes, gives a new price, and the stop is also recalculated from it from this code?

MqlTradeRequest request;
            request.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
            request.symbol="EURUSD";
            request.volume=Lot;
            request.sl=NormalizeDouble(last_tick.bid+StopLoss*_Point,_Digits);
            request.tp=0;
            request.deviation=Dev;
            request.type=1;
            request.price=NormalizeDouble(last_tick.bid,_Digits);

Maybe it opens at a new price but does not change the stop calculation, so it becomes incorrect...

 
Karlson:

Well how on euros are the stops banned on the market...Normalised...It gives out on one in 10 passes...

In the case of slippage and requotes, gives a new price, and the stop is also recalculated from it from this code?

Maybe it opens at a new price but does not change the stop calculation, so it becomes incorrect...

Get used to entering all parameters in the log for any trade operation

then you won't have such questions.

10:27:53 CTrade::OrderSend -> OrderSend | order=6059534 | deal=0 op=1.4106 sl=0 tp=0 lot=0.1 | magic=0

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Типы торговых операций
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Типы торговых операций
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Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Типы торговых операций - Документация по MQL5
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