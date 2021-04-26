Questions from a "dummy" - page 43
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How do I get all the available trading symbols from the terminal?
How do I get all the available trading symbols from the terminal?
sergeev:
в справке - SymbolSelect и т.д.
Interested only in currency pairs, how do I select them?
probably by some SymbolInfo properties
Do you have the code by any chance? It's very confusing and cumbersome in my head
it is. cumbersome.
Go through all symbols - SymbolsTotal / SymbolSelect
And look at the required property SymbolInfo. If it fits, you take it away.
Gentlemen, what could be the mistake in setting the stop? I didn't notice it before... It seems to be a logical stop. At BAE below the price...
Gentlemen, what could be the mistake in setting the stop? I didn't notice it before... It seems to be a logical stop. At BAE below the price...
or stops are banned along with the market one or they are not normalized.
Well how on euros are the stops banned on the market...Normalised...It gives out on one in 10 passes...
In the case of slippage and requotes, gives a new price, and the stop is also recalculated from it from this code?
Maybe it opens at a new price but does not change the stop calculation, so it becomes incorrect...
Well how on euros are the stops banned on the market...Normalised...It gives out on one in 10 passes...
In the case of slippage and requotes, gives a new price, and the stop is also recalculated from it from this code?
Maybe it opens at a new price but does not change the stop calculation, so it becomes incorrect...
Get used to entering all parameters in the log for any trade operation
then you won't have such questions.
10:27:53 CTrade::OrderSend -> OrderSend | order=6059534 | deal=0 op=1.4106 sl=0 tp=0 lot=0.1 | magic=0