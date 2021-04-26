Questions from a "dummy" - page 11
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...use bystopplimit and sellstopplimit. In general, the CCA is kind of there, but in places.
Given the fact that the asset is in one currency, I somehow associated netting with hedging...
To be honest, I had my doubts about the wording, so I had to call technical support. Interestingly, they agreed with my version :) or maybe they were just trying to cover it up, or did not really pay much attention.
Yes, deleting pending orders does not fit into my version. That's the argument. I don't see any other cases of contradiction yet.
No matter how I spin it, I still get special cases of the same OCO... What does it mean to be exotic in forex :)
1. We should not trust the support team on some issues, they usually know nothing more than what is written in the FAQ. The technical department has more details but by the time you get there you'll either die from annoying interlocutors or from anger at their misunderstanding of your questions.
2. I use in trading on real accounts the most ancient and maximum uncomfortable terminal - IDSystem from ForexClub (used before Rumus 2).
Interchangeable orders - both orders are active, but when one of the orders triggers, the second will be canceled.
TP and SL in MT6 relate to these order types, everything else, according to the developers, can be done programmatically.
Execution orders - one of the orders is active, the second order is not (becomes active when the main order triggers)
What prevents this from being done by an EA?
Isopening a position on one symbol causing positions to be closed and part of the orders to be cancelled on another symbol - is One Cancel Other as a special case or not anymore?
Interchangeable orders - both orders are active, but when one of the orders triggers, the other will be cancelled.
TP and SL in MT5 refer to these order types, everything else according to the developers can be done programmatically.
Oh, is that what this is about? The developers think that "mutually cancelable" orders at the level of derivative orders like SL and TP are enough?
It looks a bit strange: The mechanism of mutual cancellation is actually already developed on the SL-TP level, so why shouldn't it (this mechanism) be applied to primary order types from the ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumeration?
It's even cooler with an EA, because you can do it with different conditions and different symbols.
All the coolness disappears when you remember that they will run on the terminal side and not on the server.
Those who have initially worked with "netting" platforms are used to OCO orders being executed on the server. Therefore, I would say about other ways of interaction of orders: "work on the principle of OCO orders, but they are not".
Oh, is that what this is about? The developers think that "mutually cancelable" orders at the level of derivative orders like SL and TP are enough?
...It is a bit strange: The undo mechanism is actually already developed on the SL-TP level, so why not transfer it (this mechanism) to primary order types from the ENUM_ORDER_TYPE enumeration?
All the coolness is gone when you remember that they will work on the terminal side, not on the server.
Everything else is implemented using MQL in EAs. Explain this to the developers, I tried - it didn't work.
Yes, I remember your attempts. It's just that you've now explained "on your fingers" why the developers think they have a more powerful and convenient ordering system. I gave examples of gaps in this system in another thread.
PLEASE ADVISE ON THE MOBILE PHONE TERMINAL.
WHEN AND WHEN WILL ANY SUPPORT FOR USER INDICATORS (NON STANDARD) OR CONSULTING ON mql4 OR mql5 be REALIZED?????????????????????????????
ON WHICH PLATFORMS (ANDROID FOR EXAMPLE) THIS WILL BE IMPLEMENTED????????????????? AND HOW SOON?????????????
awaiting ANSWER, thanks for the heads up
I disagree with this conclusion. A CCA == "one cancels the other". Well, there's no such thing in MT5 where one order actually cancels the other. I've been regretting it for a year.Features such as SL and TP really close an open position, but they have nothing to do with the question of "canceling" pending orders.
They do, but these orders are implemented on the server. And they are the only ones actually integrated into the OCO scheme so far (and we would not dream of implementing "If Done" orders directly in the terminal and on the server).
When we open a position and set TP and SL in MT5, we essentially use the same form (but the result here is a position + 2 cancelable orders).
In MT5 we get an order opening a position (in the picture "Main" - let's not look at the price) and two orders that only exist on the server.
PLEASE ADVISE ON THE MOBILE PHONE TERMINAL.
WHEN AND WHEN WILL ANY SUPPORT FORUSER INDICATORS (NON STANDARD) OR ADVISORS ON mql4 OR mql5 be REALIZED?????????????????????????????
ON WHICH PLATFORMS (ANDROID FOR EXAMPLE) THIS WILL BE IMPLEMENTED????????????????? AND HOW SOON?????????????
awaiting ANSWER, thanks for the heads up