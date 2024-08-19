MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and MQL5 Cloud Network - page 29
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Agents' profile for the 26th month has a display of microdemocents earned/spent
And no one mentions 26 in the calculations.
Where is the truth to look for?
p.s. 27 cloud resources were not used for the tester. 26 was a trial run of the tester using remote agents.
Good evening, on a VPS should cloud agents be connected? Everything is entered as on the home one.
There is a proposition:
It would be great if you could add on the page displaying the style of agents, the status of the agent currently active or it is offline. For example, that the gear to the left of the agent name would change colour in some way.
It is not always possible to access all computers where agents are installed.
Alexander:
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 519
Attention! For test agents installed as services (i.e. used as remote agents or to connect to the Cloud server), it is necessary to restart the computer where these agents are installed. This is necessary for a successful upgrade to a new build.
Restarting the server did not result in an update. There is nothing in the LivUpdate logs.
Reloading didn't fix the problem. The bolt is working properly.
Restarting the server did not result in an update. There is nothing in the LivUpdate logs.
Reloading did not fix the problem. The bolt is working properly.
papaklass:
The developers recommend setting the number of agents equal to the number of cores.
But here it says the more the more you earn, here's a screenshot:
But that doesn't negate what I said. Put more cores - there will be more agents.
I have 24 agents now and 4 cores but the program counted 8 cores on my Corei7 2600k processor and put 8 agents at first. By the way CPU load was only 25-30% when I put 24 agents
And with 8 agents I did not see any load at all.
I now have 24 agents and have 4 cores but the program counted 8 cores on my Corei7 2600k processor and put 8 agents at first. By the way the CPU load was only 25-30% when I put 24 agents
And with 8 agents I didn't see any load at all.
I'm afraid that with 24 agents on 8 cores (4 in fact + hypertrading) you will spend all the CPU performance on providing infrastructure.
Exposing too many agents causes their PR performance index to drop drastically, resulting in a multiple of the fee.