Economic calendar
There is a new tab in the terminal called "economic calendar", but for some reason the esteemed forum members are not discussing this topic. It would be foolish not to take fundamental analysis into account and, moreover, not to take it into account in autotrading. The solution for MT4 has been used for a long time. This solution has been created as an indicator, but it is not optimal due to the URL.
Do the developers have the following question :
- what is the source of economic news?
- On what basis is the "priority" set?
- do you plan to create a simple mechanism to access the news inMQL5?
Calendar from public sources, priority from there too, access from mcl5, as will the new calendar functionality.
There is a new tab in the terminal called "economic calendar", but for some reason the esteemed forum members are not discussing this topic. It would be silly not to take fundamental analysis into account and moreover not to take it into account in autotrading. The solution for MT4 has been used for a long time. This solution has been created as an indicator, but it is not optimal due to going to a URL.
I have not found , in what place tab "economic calendar" ?
At least it was there where the news was (after the post office box). Don't know if it's there now...
PS
To the developers
Note the joke - In one terminal, the tab is in the other two no (Win XP SP3 and Wn 2003 SP2)
Where there is a release long ago, where there is no release today.
I have not found where the "economic calendar" tab is located?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
There is a new tab in the terminalcalled "economic calendar", but for some reason the esteemed forum members are not discussing this topic. It would be silly not to take fundamental analysis into account and moreover not to take it into account in autotrading. The solution for MT4 has been used for a long time. This solution has been created as an indicator, but it is not optimal due to the URL.
Do the developers have the following question :
- what is the economic news source?
- On what basis is the "priority" set?
- do you plan to create a simple mechanism to access the news inMQL5?