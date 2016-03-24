Economic calendar - page 19
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To the database in which you put it all
Although it may be possible to do without SQL, but it is easier to use it.
If you have a sufficiently large database and want to get normal (and most importantly fast) access, SQL is desirable.
The question is how to make it work with MT.
If you have a sufficiently large database and want to get normal (and most importantly fast) access, the presence of SQL is desirable.
The only question is how to attach all "this" to MT.
Process it, identify useful information, put it into a structured file or hardcode it into MQL and use it.
Yesterday - US 18:00 (16:00 GMT) wholesale stocks. MetaQuotes demo has the current value, but the real broker does not. Probably the broker's fault - erased ;)
Yesterday - US 18:00 wholesale stocks. MetaQuotes demo has the current value, but the real broker does not. Must be the broker's fault - erased ;)
Probably the broker's fault - erased ;)
No - it's not the broker's fault either - all other things being equal, everything is fine under WINXP. The current value is only missing in WIN7. So it's the fault of the operating system.
As it turned out, the Calendar is not fully displayed on different PCs (e.g. one/two days or several events are missing completely) compared to the MetaQuotes demo. Who needs working calendar - check it and if you find discrepancies - write to ServiceDesk I have already sent some screenshots.
3 and there are ... Many calendars don't post matches as it's not always clear exactly when - dates change etc... Many do post matches, but with an edit - they change the time a few minutes before the match.
There are 3 speeches in the original source too - Weekly schedule of public speaking engagements and other activities, but at least I see two speeches in the MQ calendar in MT5 (that morning one doesn't count). By the way, in the source you can see that ino everything is edited (probably by dates - eg "Last modified: 5 July 2013, 12 AM CET")
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At least I see 2 speeches in the source plan:
2013-07-08 12:30 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speech]
2013-07-08 13:30 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speech].
Or, if in MQ server time (that CET is now Central European Time - i.e. GMT+2) - that would be :
2013-07-08-08 14:30 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speech]
2013-07-08 15:30 GMT | [EUR - ECB President Draghi Speech]
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So he (Draghi) has just 2 speeches scheduled here.
About the third at 14:30 GMT (or 16:30 MQ time) I don't know ... it is not in the published plan, or it has been edited/removed from the plan.
By the way, the presence of a match does not mean that the price will move quickly, especially in the forecasted direction. Because many of the speeches have been played out and discussed in the press beforehand, for example, traders have put in advance (or taken into account in advance) the possible risks or losses before the match. Although, of course, sometimes such speeches move the entire Forex market in an unexpected way.
In other words, a match - the most unpredictable news for those who are not into it every day and do not follow it (as most traders do), and the most difficult to trade news. And because some economic calendars are tradable (that is - some calendars indicate directly where the price may go and it is visible immediately after the publication of current data in the next seconds), some sites simply do not publish a match, as if maintaining their reputation (at the expense of awareness of the mass of traders).
It's so hard to write - I'm getting tired of it :)
Calendar from public sources, priority from there, access from mcl5 as well as the new calendar functionality will be too.
Good afternoon, no access yet.