Economic calendar - page 15
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Theeconomic calendar is such a global issue that it only makes sense to bring it up if there is a lot of interest from coders here. Because there are free custom calendars for MT4, but all of them are locked to third-party forums.
If there is a coder who would create one for MT5 (legitimate only for MT5) - would be honored and glorious for all traders.
But it is not enough to be a programmer. You have to know the subject, and this topic, I'm sorry, is "English" ...
Why bother with this mess?
It would be enough if the developers would develop the current calendar and provide direct access to it via MQL (and not those crutches that we have now).
And it would be OK to add history to this calendar (i.e. not only information for 1 week ahead, but for a certain period in the history of trading).
Theeconomic calendar is such a global issue that it only makes sense to bring it up if there is a lot of interest from coders here. Because there are some free custom calendars for MT4, but all of them are locked to third-party forums.
If there is a coder who would create one for MT5 (legitimate only for MT5) - would be honored and glorious for all traders.
But it is not enough to be a programmer. You have to know the subject, and this topic, I'm sorry, is "English" ...
Let me ask you a question. Imagine that you have a calendar, and then what? All the riches of the world won't fall at your feet. It's just another big database, that's all, just like the databases of ticks, minutes, moods of the crowd, thousands of them.
Obviously, there are dependencies, but it is even more obvious that you will not be allowed to trade them on a regular basis, because the profits on the news are actually paid out of your broker's pocket.
...
So two or three years will have to be spent studying the issue and preparing the database.
There are undoubtedly dependencies, but it is even more obvious that you will not be allowed to trade them on a regular basis as the profits on the news are actually paid out of your broker's pocket.
And let me ask you a question - imagine you have a calendar, and then what? All the riches of the world won't fall at your feet, that's for sure. It's just another big database, that's all, just like the databases of ticks, minutes, the moods of crowds, thousands of them.
Of course, there are dependencies, but even more obviously, you will not be able to trade them on a regular basis, because profits on the news are actually paid out of your broker's pocket.
What's the big deal? Nothing ... pending orders are opened 2 minutes before the news, and deleted after 15 minutes, and open positions with a stop of about 70 pips (700 five digits), take profit of about 20 or 30 (depending on the pair) ... A lot of people do that even without news.
I did it once a week for 2 years: made a calendar for the week ahead on weekends, and traded on the news. Once a week for 2 years. Never missed a week. And I posted the results once a week. For two years.
As for the brokerage companies, they should also pay for such work - after all, their name will be on the statements.
If it's a brokerage company then I agree, in which case the profit is likely to be paid out of the broker's pocket. That's why they don't like pips and those who trade on the news.
What's the big deal? Nothing ... pending orders are opened 2 minutes before the news, and deleted after 15 minutes, and open positions with a stop of about 70 pips (700 five digits), take profit of about 20 or 30 (depending on the pair) ... A lot of people do that even without news.
I did it once a week for 2 years: made a calendar for the week ahead on weekends, and traded on the news. Once a week for 2 years. Never missed a week. And I posted the results once a week. For two years.
If we talk about brokerage companies, they should even pay for this work - after all, their name will be on the statement.
And what are your results? Can you share your stats? Did you optimize your strategy in the tester?
No, I didn't optimise it. I picked up the settings by trading. I traded a public EA (on MT4), which was made by igorad (version 5.3). As for the results - I don't want to advertise other forums here (especially English ones), moreover I am not there since December.
===========
It's just that this topic is interesting to me. Especially the development of all this for MT5 (because in MT4 I think I already realized it ... English speaking, but still :) And MT5 is a new one).
And what are your results? Can you share the stats? Have you optimised your strategy in the tester?
The results are freely available on a secret website. You can find it, just need a map, a compass and a secret wig made of the old witch's hair.
They don't need advertising, they'll find you themselves. But newdigital isn't there. He's got nothing to do with...
...
In terms of results - I don't want to advertise other forums here (especially English-language ones), and moreover I haven't been there since December.
...