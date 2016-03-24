Economic calendar - page 8
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Is it just me or is it economic news again being displayed? And if I'm not mistaken in the strategy tester itself.
Can you elaborate on that? I just don't remember anything like that in the MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build list. I may have missed it myself due to inattention.
Yeah, I must have missed something.
I don't understand how, but I swear I saw the news flags somewhere in the terminal today, I hardly saw them on a normal chart as it's the weekend, and I haven't managed to reproduce their appearance again on the tester yet, maybe I fell asleep)))
And here they are on the graph, except when I saw them - they weren't on, how I saw them - I don't understand...
I still don't know if there is news in the tester or not, and if not, why do I get these news flags after testing
I still don't understand if there is news in the tester or not, if not. why do I get these news flags after testing
Right click on the calendar and see the options in the context menu:
Right-click on the calendar and see the options in the context menu:
Yes, but these are flags of past events - one, and the graph appeared from the strategy tester - two, so it turns out that these news are stored somewhere...only deleted
Tried to reproduce the appearance of the flags on the chart after the test, but failed. Try disabling the news altogether in the terminal settings first. Then restart the terminal. And run the test again. Will there be flags on the chart? If not, try re-enabling the news in the terminal settings, restart the terminal and run the test again. Open the chart. Will there be flags or not?