Economic calendar - page 8

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Is it just me or is it economic news again being displayed? And if I'm not mistaken in the strategy tester itself.
 
lazarev-d-m:
Is it just me or is it economic news again being displayed? And if I'm not mistaken in the strategy tester itself.
Show me a screenshot.
 
lazarev-d-m: Is it just me or is it economic news again being displayed? And if I'm not mistaken in the strategy tester itself.
Can you tell me more about it? I don't remember anything like that in the MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal builds. I may have missed it through negligence.
 
Yedelkin:
Can you elaborate on that? I just don't remember anything like that in the MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build list. I may have missed it myself due to inattention.

Yeah, I must have missed something.

Here is a screenshot

I don't understand how, but I swear I saw the news flags somewhere in the terminal today, I hardly saw them on a normal chart as it's the weekend, and I haven't managed to reproduce their appearance again on the tester yet, maybe I fell asleep)))

 

And here they are on the graph, except when I saw them - they weren't on, how I saw them - I don't understand...

News on the chart

 

I still don't know if there is news in the tester or not, and if not, why do I get these news flags after testing

Flags

 
lazarev-d-m:

I still don't understand if there is news in the tester or not, if not. why do I get these news flags after testing

Right click on the calendar and see the options in the context menu:

 
tol64:

Right-click on the calendar and see the options in the context menu:

Yes, but it flags past events - one, and the graph appeared from the strategy tester - two, so it appears that the news is stored somewhere...only deleted
 
lazarev-d-m:
Yes, but these are flags of past events - one, and the graph appeared from the strategy tester - two, so it turns out that these news are stored somewhere...only deleted
Tried to reproduce the appearance of the flags on the chart after the test, but still no luck. Try first to disable news at all in terminal settings. Then restart the terminal. And run the test again. Will there be flags on the chart? If not, try re-enabling the news in the terminal settings, restart the terminal and run the test again. Open the chart. Will there be flags or not?
 
tol64:
Tried to reproduce the appearance of the flags on the chart after the test, but failed. Try disabling the news altogether in the terminal settings first. Then restart the terminal. And run the test again. Will there be flags on the chart? If not, try re-enabling the news in the terminal settings, restart the terminal and run the test again. Open the chart. Will there be flags or not?
I figured it out - only the flags that are in the calendar are displayed and if I press add all events when EURUSD is active, they will be added successfully and will be displayed in the tester, unfortunately I have not had time to check whether they are recognized in the tester or only in normal trade mode, I think I will be able to check on Tuesday, only strange why this feature is implemented and why they do not add them to the history, maybe the voting is done? ))))
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