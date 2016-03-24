Economic calendar - page 14
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Since attendance on this topic has increased, can someone answer how to get into the calendar and take information on the priority and actual/forecast values of the indicators?
Vladix:
I don't know about MQ specifically (do you need one?), but I've identified a few online news sources in my time, hope this proves useful:
http://www.dailyfx.com/calendar
http://www.forexfactory.com/calendar.php
http://www.investing.com/economic-calendar/
I think all the news in the terminal comes as a result of aggregation from one or more similar resources. If you need primary sources, here is an example from ForexFactory:
Please go to the Source link, it is an institution or organization obliged to publish those figures which cause a commotion in the minds of traders and collapse on the charts of currency pairs.
I have a lot of experience in this field. It is a pity it is not in Russian.
When will the Indians learn Russian? :)
If only there were a Russian version of calendar...
Thank you. Too bad it's not in Russian.
When are the pindos going to start learning russian? :)
Oh, I wish I had a calendar for the marketplace in Russian...
They won't :) I do not want to offend anyone, but it seems to me that most of the Russian calendars are based on the English ones. Why? For example, what's the main thing in a calendar? Functionality. What functionality? What they set themselves...
It all depends on what you need calendar for. If you want to trade news then it's better to make the calendar by yourself. If for information about news - МТ5 calendar is OK.
If you need to elaborate, let me know (as I don't know what's needed).
I've been making a calendar for tsd - trading for years (traded it by a public advisor with results posted once a week for several years).
Where can I see the state?
What's the purpose of the state?
Why did you post it?
I wanted to see the results. The effectiveness of the strategy. Can you tell me the main stats? Gain, drawdown, number of trades... Roughly, at least.
Is there a reason to do it?
Why did you post it?
I wanted to see the results. The effectiveness of the strategy. Can you tell me the main stats? Gain, drawdown, number of trades... Roughly, at least.
Is there a reason to do it?
Why did you post it?
I wanted to see the results. The effectiveness of the strategy. Can you tell me the main stats? Gain, drawdown, number of trades... Roughly, at least.
Is there a reason to do it?
There's a point. I traded on high priority news, which I set myself :)
Theeconomic calendar is such a global issue that it only makes sense to bring it up if there is a lot of interest from coders here. Because there are free custom calendars for MT4, but all of them are locked to third-party forums.
If there is a coder who would create one for MT5 (legitimate only for MT5) - would be honored and glorious for all traders.
But it is not enough to be a programmer. You have to know the subject and this subject, I apologize, is "English-speaking" ...
Thank you. Too bad it's not in Russian.
When are the pindos going to start learning russian? :)
Oh, I wish I had a calendar for the Commodore, in Russian.
If you really look into fundamental analysis and calendars it will be no problem to get it all in Russian.
If you do not find a decent russian version, it is not a problem to translate it from english, you can even set the emphasis (importance of news, etc.).
The appearance of the calendar in MT5 is certainly a positive thing, but it has no history and normal access through the MQL (what I've repeatedly asked for, for example). So anyway, if someone needs normal work with news they will have to make different "crutches" and maintain a database of such information by themselves.
pronych:
The point of doing it?
I think there is. Although here it all depends on the information base and the quality of the software that makes trading decisions.
I'm just sure that at some point (sooner or later), "quantity will become "quality". The only question is where that "critical level" will be that will raise trading efficiency to a new level.
So two or three years will have to be spent studying the issue and preparing the database.