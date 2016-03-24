Economic calendar - page 2
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Unfortunately, there was an error in the calendar in the 338 build. A fix will be available in the next build.
We apologize for that.
Unfortunately, there was an error in the calendar in the 338 build. A fix will be available in the next build.
We apologize for that.
All good one thing is bad, when you expand the news from the News tab to read it, but when you open the terminal again the news box doesn't remember the size.
Very inconvenient for users interested in fundamental analysis!
To the developers.
All good, but here's the situation, with three terminals have remained(DESPITE THE TRANSFER TO THE NEW BILD!!! ).
The one with the calendar is still there, but the other two don't.
Please explain what this is about. Or is it time to send a request to servicedesk?
To the developers.
All is well, but here's the situation with the three terminals have remained(IN spite of the transition to the NEW BILD!!! ).
The one with the calendar is still there, but the other two are not.
Please explain what this is about. Or is it time to send a request to servicedesk?
it should be build 342, did you check?
The link to 342 is downloading 338.
I can't get an update.
2010.10.06 21:54:19 LiveUpdate download 'mt5clwtst' failed
I will deal with it later, maybe everyone is in the tournament now.
To the developers.
All good, but here's the situation, with three terminals remained(IN spite of the transition to the NEW BILD!!! ).
The one with the calendar is still there, but the other two don't.
Please explain what this is about. Or is it time to send a request to servicedesk?
For championship accounts, news and economic calendar are disabled. Or are the two terminals not connected to the participants' accounts?
For the championship accounts, the news and economic calendar are disabled. Or are the two terminals not connected to the participants' accounts?
The news and economic calendar are disabled for the championship accounts. Or are the two terminals not connected to the participants' accounts?
no - Vista 64
For the championship accounts, the news and economic calendar are disabled. Or are the two terminals not connected to the participants' accounts?