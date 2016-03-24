Economic calendar - page 3
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Anton, here is link 342 builds, it downloads 338
The updates have not yet had time to go out on the CDN network. In the near future (1-2 hours) they will be available for download.
2010.10.06 21:54:19 LiveUpdate download 'mt5clwtst' failed
This message indicates that you have lost connection with LiveUpdate server during the download. In the next build of the client terminal will be more robust in downloading updates and forced update check button will be added.
PS. After one hour during next (re)connection to server terminal will download the rest of updates and offer to update.
no - Vista 64
The updates have not yet had time to go out on the CDN network. In the near future (1-2 hours) they will be available for download.
This message indicates that you have lost connection with LiveUpdate server during the download. In the next build of the client terminal will be more robust in downloading updates and forced update check button will be added.
PS. After one hour, next time you connect to server, terminal will download the rest of updates and offer to update.
no - Vista 64
Try selecting File -> Open Data Folder in terminal menu, then close terminal and delete file bases\MetaQuotes-Demo\news\news.dat.
After that start the terminal and log in to the account (not to the account of the championship participant).
And please let me know if it helped or not.
Try selecting File -> Open Data Folder in the terminal menu, then close the terminal and delete the file bases\MetaQuotes-Demo\news\news.dat.
After that, start the terminal and log in to the account (not to the championship account).
And please let me know if it helped or not.
no
tried it 3 times ...
news.dat appears again.... That's what I think it should do, but the economic calendar doesn't.
n.a..
downloaded again - OK :)
But Live Update - don't want to....
no
Can you tell me if you have enabled news (Enable News checkbox in Tools -> Options -> Server) and which languages are selected for news (News Languages).
It would be good if you could just attach a screenshot of Tools -> Options -> Server.
downloaded again - OK :)
but by Live Update - does not want....
It's OK. :) Put in a tick and the other terminal has a calendar too.... My bad. Sorry.
Thanks !!!
I was not happy about it for a long time again )
- Availability of the calendar depends on the broker: the default one has one, the others do not
+ The time is great! No need to bother, to compare...
- For example, all my brokers have attached their own calendars and auto-renewal - it makes them look like they have already added their own.
- For example, if you have a calendar and auto update - it will add more markers.
* not a plus or minus, but rather a wish - the introduction of the calendar history - it will be useful for studying the effect of these on the movements.
in general, it's a good idea.)
majestic:
* not a plus or minus, but rather a wish - introducing a history of the calendar - would be useful for studying the impact of those on movements.
But in general, it's a good idea.)
At the expense of history will join.
If you would like to view the calendar directly from MQL5 instead of using objects in the chart.
PS
I would like to connect the calendar to the strategy tester to analyze the effect of economic news history on the trading system and the market as a whole.