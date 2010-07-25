Why are there so few experts in the MQL5 database? - page 4
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A structure is the same as a class, but without functions. I'm telling you, you can't do it without classes.
Well, then the question is why those who are writing on MT4 have such a desire, and those who are already writing on MT5 have no such desire?
The MT5 is a very good model, you can use it in your trading, you can use it in your trading, you can use it in your trading.
I should say that there will be worthy samples created from scratch or rewritten with MQL4...
PS
And meanwhile everything worthy of attention is distributed through the "Jobs" service, or prepared for the 2010 CHAMPIONSHIP...
Accordingly, more or less serious replenishment of the base can be expected only after the championship is over.
The MT5 is a very good model, you can use it in your trading, you can use it in your trading, you can use it in your trading.
I should say that there will be worthy samples created from scratch or rewritten with MQL4...
PS
And meanwhile everything worthy of attention is distributed through the "Jobs" service, or prepared for the 2010 CHAMPIONSHIP...
Accordingly more or less serious replenishment of the base can be expected only after the championship is over.
What will programmers eat if everything is in the public domain? When August comes, the SHOP will open, and then come (especially the impatient can use the WORK) ...
:)
Are there no programmers on the mql4 forum? Are there programmers only here?
To begin with, without getting into programming philosophy, I'd like to point out the fact that structure is not a class (although they are very similar)...
yes, a structure is not a class and a class is not a structure. And you can't create a trade order without an OOP. That's exactly what we're talking about, in case anyone hasn't noticed.
Interesting:
Take my word for it - Once MT5 goes mainstream and becomes applicable in trading the base will be inundated with THREE EAs that will have the appropriate efficiency.
I should say that there will be worthy samples created from scratch or rewritten with MQL4...
PS
And meanwhile everything worthy of attention is distributed through the "Jobs" service, or prepared for the 2010 CHAMPIONSHIP...
Accordingly more or less serious replenishment of the base can be expected only after the Championship is over.
So, there are no indicators, no libraries, no articles with open source in mql5 worthy of attention right now, and there are no real programmers in "Jobs", who write "Expert Advisors on mashcats for 30-50 bucks"?
There are some other considerations other than commercial that encourage people to post code to Code Base.
Are there no programmers on the mql4 forum? Do programmers only hang out here?
Great!, where can I find a simple example like that?
Would you mind sharing? )
And what exactly are you interested in?
I can lay out the Expert Advisor template without any specific trading system.
This EA is not for CodeBase because I need to attach the strategy to it. But without classes and OOP.
In general, I realized by Quartet that the EAs should be with one button and without parameters, and each line of code had at least three lines of comments.
I will soon post a couple of indicators rewritten from 4 and a "simple" neuro-combi Expert Advisor.
joo:
Yes. A structure is not a class and a class is not a structure. And you can't create a trade order without an OoP. That's exactly what we're talking about, in case anyone hasn't noticed.
Here we go again with 25. I guess there's no end in sight for the two structuresqlTradeRequest and MqlTradeResult, and the entire OOP with it (moreover, they are included in the core language)?
Without classes, you can make almost any complexity:
scripts - yes
indicators - yes
But you can't make an Expert Advisor without classes. Maybe that's why there are so few of them in the code base? Most people do not know OOP very well. If I am wrong, please show me an Expert Advisor without classes.
You can and again can create Expert Advisors just like before, without any more details.
You can even write them without functions. You can even do without loops and multiply in columns)))
But-oh-why walk when there are cars and planes?
Well, 25 again. The two structuresqlTradeRequest and MqlTradeResult, as I understand it, are the only thing that has a big problem, and the whole OOP with it (especially since they are included in the language core)?
joo:
So, there are no indicators, no libraries, no articles with open source on mql5 worthy of attention now? And the real programmers can be found in "Jobs", which write "experts on mashcats for 30-50 bucks"?
There are some other considerations besides commercial ones that encourage people to put codes in Code Base.
There are, of course, and kudos to the authors for that.
What they order, they write.
Of course there are, and MQ promotes it in every possible way.
PS
But when I speak about the service "Work" and "Code Base" I do not mean Expert Advisors of the "MACD Sample" or "Moving Average" class(let the developers not be offended), but things with serious logic and reliable enough MM and RM (which you can put on a real account and do not fear for the deposit).
How many experts of this class do you think will get into the base over the next 6 months?