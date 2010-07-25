Why are there so few experts in the MQL5 database? - page 10
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We are responsible for the language and we are the ones who make the final decision of whether or not to release this or that feature. So don't blame us for the timing.
You're stirring up a lot of creepiness by mixing it up and making up problems that aren't even for you. If you're that scared of writing, then give it up.
You know what gets in the way of a bad dancer.
I want to be clear: the rebuke is not the deadline, but what is called a release. These are, after all, different things.
There is no bugbear, but an unpleasant inconvenience fraught with errors. Simple programs are not affected by this "bugaboo".
You have recognised the problem of forward declarations and are preparing a solution. Therefore, in this case, it is not about the dancer.
Don't worry, brokers plan to launch MetaTrader 5 in real trading by autumn and we will have time to remove most of the bugs.
64 bit versions of the client terminal have been released - download the web installer from https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
If a 64 bit operating system is detected, the corresponding version will be installed:
64 bit builds of the client terminal are released ...
Apologies for the amateurish question, but I couldn't find an answer by searching.
Going to buy a computer with more cores. Till now I did not give a damn about the operating system Windows (32-bit and 64-bit). But from viewpoint of MT5 performance what operating system is preferable: 32 or 64-bit? Or there is no much difference?
I apologise for the amateurish question, but I couldn't find an answer by searching.
I'm about to buy a computer with a lot of cores. Till now I didn't give a damn what kind of Windows operating system it has (32 or 64 bit). But from MT5 performance point of view, what operating system is better: 32 or 64 bit? Or there is no much difference?
I apologise for the amateurish question, but I couldn't find an answer by searching.
I'm about to buy a computer with a lot of cores. Till now I didn't give a damn what kind of Windows operating system it has (32 or 64 bit). But from MT5 performance point of view, what operating system is better: 32 or 64 bit? Or is there no much difference?
Of course, 64-bit will be better, but there is such a peculiarity - the CPU, OS and the terminal must be 64 Bit to be most efficient.
Because it is problematic to find a normal MS operating system for 64 Bit (but do not tell me that Vista and Seven are normal operating systems) we can either use 64 Bit Linux or that MS software which is available (with all that implies).
PS
Mainly OS and software bitness affects working with RAM and partially affects CPU capabilities. Because of addressability of memory implemented with 32 Bit only 4 Gb of address space can be used as standard.
OK, got it, thanks!
64 bit versions of the client terminal have been released - download the web installer from https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
If 64-bit operating system is detected, corresponding version will be installed:
64bit version cannot be installed.
Windows 7 64bit. Downloaded at link. Launching. 32 bit. That's it.
Doesn't want to install the 64 bit version.
Windows 7 64 bit. Downloaded from link. Running it. 32 bit. That's it.
What processor? Is it sure it supports 64 Bit...?
Windows is 64-bit... It's good. Matlab 64-bit runs like a tractor. Except the MT processor isn't suitable?
What version of the installer should it be? The one I download is 5.0.0.281.
Doesn't want to install the 64 bit version.
Windows 7 64 bit. Downloaded from link. Running it. 32 bit. That's it.
Try downloading the installer again fromhttps://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe - it may have taken a version from browser/proxy cache. Clear the caches and try again.
Old installer versions were only locked to 32 bits.