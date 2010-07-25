Why are there so few experts in the MQL5 database? - page 13
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Yes, we are already working on getting a ready-made Expert Advisor with one big green button - "Get Profit". The Expert Advisor will have two external parameters - the bank account number and the required profit amount.
Yes, we are already working on getting a ready-made Expert Advisor with one big green button - "Get Profit". The Expert Advisor will have two external parameters - bank account number and required profit amount.
Rosh:
Да, мы уже работаем над тем, чтобы на выходе получался готовый эксперт с одной большой зеленой кнопкой - "Get Profit". У эксперта будет два внешних параметра - номер банковского счета и требуемая сумма прибыли.
Too many numbers to enter:)
I have a flop that's been idle for about five years, probably rusty, I could get some notes to fly out of its slot at once (
But seriously, now I'm not interested in profits, first I want MT to work like clockwork, then you can think about its convenience.
Please answer the questions with the problems you've identified...
For example here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/1111/page56/#comment_11189
Yes, we are already working on getting a ready-made Expert Advisor with one big green button - "Get Profit". The Expert Advisor will have two external parameters - the bank account number and the required profit amount.
Sign me up first as a tester, just for an hour! That's all I need.
Do you really want to compile only EX5 from Wizard?
Do you really only want to compile EX5 from wizard?
It's obvious that only the developers and modders don't curse the language, so they'll take part in the championship! Well, since they can not by the rules, then ... nothing will happen. What can guess, you can probably already in a bookmaker's office to bet on the failure
Instead of drooling, check out the Automated Trading Championship 2010:
The MQ5 will be generated.
Great.
The number of experts in CodeBase will increase immensely! :)
Great.
The number of experts in CodeBase will increase immensely! :)
It's obvious that only the developers and modders don't curse the language, so they'll probably take part in the championship! Well, since they can't by the rules, then... nothing will happen. What's to guess, you can probably already bet in a bookmaker's office on failure.