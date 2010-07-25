Why are there so few experts in the MQL5 database? - page 7
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From the point of view of a professional systems programmer, MQL5 is an clumsy, clumsy slob that may be easy to write simple things in, but very difficult to write anything really fundamental.
From the viewpoint of a professional systems programmer, MQL5 language is an clumsy bastard, that may be easy to write simple things in it, but it's very difficult to write something really fundamental.
From the perspective of a professional systems programmer, MQL5 language is an clumsy bastard, supported from all sides, in which it's probably easy to write simple things, but very difficult to write something really fundamental.
The first version of a language that supports OOP (and I must say a specific language), and you've already defined it as PENSE FOR INVALIDITY...
It's not good somehow...
The problem is that the fundamental won't work anyway... only the simple works in the market...
From the viewpoint of a professional systems programmer, MQL5 language is an clumsy lug, supported from all sides by crutches, in which it's probably easy to write simple things, but very difficult to write something really fundamental.
Please list these crutches.
And men don't know...
Come on, the same can be said of C++ and Delphi and many other things.
The problem is that the fundamental will not work anyway... only simple ones work in the market...
Bullshit.
Come on, the same can be said for C++ and Delphi and many other things.
Exactly, you can't.
Interesting:
It's not good...
you don't tell me what's good and what's bad. New forum -- new clowns? MQL5 can hardly be called object-oriented.
Renat:
And even men don't know about it...
The guys know everything :) . My pride just does not allow me to admit it. How many fundamentals have you already changed? And the essence of OOP is still flowing...
Please list these very crutches.
Men don't even know...
I'll help you, in case men don't know.
here's the fundamental
1. http://matlab.exponenta.ru/signalprocess/index.php Signal Processing http://matlab.exponenta.ru/signalprocess/book1/index.php
2. no matrix algebra
3. absence of complex numbers and operations with them.
I could go on, although I think you will be satisfied with 1.
I'll help, in case the men don't know.
Here's the basics.
1. http://matlab.exponenta.ru/signalprocess/index.php Signal Processing http://matlab.exponenta.ru/signalprocess/book1/index.php
2. no matrix algebra
3. absence of complex numbers and operations with them.
I could go on, although I think you will be satisfied with 1.
The links are interesting, I hope that in the future we will have powerful mathematical packages too. But to be fair I have to point out that:
As Nassim Taleb said, having mathematical baggage doesn't guarantee a trader success, but it allows them to go that one extra mile. Make no mistake about it.
- 99.9% of traders don't know how to use it in trading;
- lack of these packages can in no way be considered crutches.
I will help you, in case men do not know
None of these points are directly related to the MQl5 programming language (C++, Java, etc.). You specified the libraries.