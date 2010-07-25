Why are there so few experts in the MQL5 database? - page 5
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Again, there are 25. As far as I know, there is no end in sight for two structuresqlTradeRequest and MqlTradeResult and all the OOP with it (moreover, they are included in language kernel)?
Phew. I'll make it even simpler. On the first page I made an assumption about why there are few experts in the base. I didn't say that OOP is bad, or that it isn't needed.
Again. Made my suggestion as to why there are few experts in the base.
........
What they order, they write...
.............
Phew. I'll make it even simpler. On the first page I made my suggestion as to why there aren't many experts in the base. I didn't say that OOP is bad, or that it's not needed.
Again. Made my suggestion as to why there are few experts in the base.
Okay, let's not argue. All the more so because you can philosophise on the subject for a long time...
PS
How about this variant when MT5 analyses and MT4 trades (all without classes and even without structures)...
Again into the "milk". There are articles written of the authors' own free will.
OK, let's not argue about it. All the more reason to philosophise about the subject for as long as you like...
PS
How about the situation when MT5 analyses and MT4 trades (all without classes and even without structures)...
joo:
How does a code doing the same thing lose to another code doing the same thing? Please give me an example.
One algorithm implemented in MQL5, compared to MQL4, can be many times faster, simply due to specifics of the architecture of the terminal and the language. For example, compare the execution time of initialization block of "simple" EA (you can even measure the execution time of empty Init and OnInit for clarity).I will also note that this is not the most interesting aspect of this issue (taking into account certain innovations and features of MQL5).
joo:
MQL5 was created to make complex things easier, not to do things that were impossible before...
I think I will change the order of some words in this statement to get the following: MQL5 was created to make simple things more complicated. To do what was impossible before is its RIGHT AWAY task...
Or what was possible before is impossible :) (it's a joke about locking, in case anyone didn't get it)...
PS
The author of this thread, in my opinion, should not have created such a thread (since he is so concerned about the number of EAs), and just did as in the Indicators section, ie create a branch called "Help me switch to MT5 without losses". This would allow everyone to translate EAs from MQL4 to MQL5.
The same algorithm implemented in MQL5 can be many times faster, simply due to specifics of the terminal architecture and the language. For example, compare the execution time of an initialization block of a "simple" Expert Advisor (to illustrate, you can even measure the runtime of an empty Init and OnInit).
I've never said anything about "faster". It would be very strange to develop a new language which is several times slower than its predecessor. Obviously, MQL5 is faster.
I will probably change the order of some words in this statement to produce the following result - MQL5 was created to make simple things more complicated. To do things that were impossible before is its DIRECT TASK...
Or what was possible before is impossible :) (it's a joke about locking, in case anyone didn't get it)...
This is a masterful way of turning the meaning inside out. And the point was: "MQL5 was created to make complex things easy to implement, not to do something that was impossible before".
Interesting:
PS
The author of this thread, in my opinion, should not have created such a thread, since he is so concerned about the number of experts, and simply did as in the section of indicators, ie create a branch called "Help to switch to MT5 without losses". This article will explain the procedure of EA conversion from MQL4 to MQL5.
Perhaps the author knows best.
ZS. That's the last post I wrote. In this thread at least.
joo:
ZS. That's it, this is my last post. In this thread at least.
Interesting:
В этой, мой пожалуй тоже, поскольку не вижу смысла обсуждать что-то еще...
I think the author of this thread should not have created such a theme (since he is so concerned about the number of Expert Advisors), and simply created a branch called "Help us switch to MT5 without losses". This would allow everyone to translate MQL4 EAs to MQL5 in peace, and all interested traders would have an opportunity to do so.
It's selfish to do so) I'm not just talking about myself and my colleagues, not all of whom are professional programmers, but often amateur self-taught people.
I sooner or later, and if necessary, I will do everything myself. I have already written my first Expert Advisor in less than 5 days)) What a developer from MQ must have searched in the process of writing))
The elementary things, like simply finding out the current price, requesting Bid, three letters in MT4, in MT5 the entire complex with structures, copying arrays, etc. has to be completed. Does it really work faster? I can't even imagine how many mistakes it may eventually result in (internal and internal). They still find errors in MT4. IMHO they shouldn't have changed the language that much, they could have changed the interpreter, compiler, tester, added something, but everything was rewritten from scratch. Of course, professionals will get additional advantages, but everyone else will be left behind. But professionals were able to write everything in C before, for example, having attached it to binding with trading operations. The massiveness of MQL5 as with semi-scripted MQL4 is out of question. Sadness...
Question/question to those who mastered MQL5 and knows MQL4, try to estimate in figures how much more complicated 5 is? In my opinion, it's 5-10 times harder.