Wishes for the work of the mql5.com forum
Yes, the profile with statistics will be seriously upgraded - work on the site is ongoing.
In the meantime, you can easily find your comments through the search engine.
I don't know how important or true this is for everyone - but I didn't get the captcha when I registered. I managed to register with great difficulty.
Yes, there is an error when working with IE in "Display safe content only" mode
Fix it
About the search. I type in the search phrase"SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL". It gives up three links (see below), but the second link does not open the desired message (it's just not there), and you get thrown out to the last page of the topic.
I have a proposal to improve forum services, specifically on the service "Work".
The proposal is to introduce "private" and "open" order types in the "Jobs" service,
But an "open" order means that anyone can add the amount of money initially declared by the starter and receive a ready solution. Applicants may comment in a private discussion, but the starter will have the final say.
Others are possible, but the basic idea is clear. It is possible to place collective orders.
To refine the poll engine so that there is a default "refuse to vote" button.
And then you can view the statistics.
To refine the poll engine so that it has an "opt out" button by default.
And then it would be possible to look at the statistics.
I agree with the suggestion.
But - Dangerous. A lot of people will click on that button, and there will be even fewer actual voters, and even now there aren't that many of them. Although, maybe we should still think of something in this direction.
I agree with the suggestion.
But - Dangerous. A lot of people will click the button, and there will be even fewer actual voters, and even now there aren't that many of them. Maybe we should think of something in this direction, though.
There is now a distortion of results due to clicking for the sake of statistics. Less is better.
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I closed my browser window and now I can't find what topic my last post was in,
return the search for recent posts from the profile, at least theirs as it is implemented in mql4.com