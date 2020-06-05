Wishes for the work of the mql5.com forum - page 15
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
there is this functionality and has been for a long time ...
So it's not a feature, it's a SEARCH!
And the functionality is the menu on the left!
So it's not a feature, it's a SEARCH!
And the functionality, it's the menu on the left!
you should have posted in Humour -- you've managed to redefine "functionality"
<<Functional is the same as functional; a set of functions, features provided by a computer program, library of functions, etc.>> (see herehttp://ru.wiktionary.org/wiki/%F4%F3%ED%EA%F6%E8%EE%ED%E0%EB)
p.s. The menu to the left in the "Search" section is a set of options-filters which allows you to display your posts only in the relevant sections of the resource.
So, what you're asking -- long time ago and successfully implemented (not without failures, like delay in the last posts, for example, but implemented and working)
you should have posted in Humour - you've managed to redefine "functionality"
<<Functional is the same as functional; a set of functions, features provided by a computer program, a library of functions, etc.>> (see herehttp://ru.wiktionary.org/wiki/%F4%F3%ED%EA%F6%E8%EE%ED%E0%EB)
p.s. The menu to the left in the "Search" section is a set of options-filters which allows you to display your posts only in the relevant sections of the resource.
So what you're asking -- long ago and successfully implemented (not without bugs, such as delay in the last posts, for example, but implemented and working)
Dear Sir, tell me please, what are you trying to prove? Yes, thanks for the tip on how to find your posts, but I knew it even before your recommendations!
Originally my request was as follows: PLEASE add a section in your profile - "Comments".
You, as a developer, should understand that this will simplify the search process and improve usability!
Dear Sir, please tell me what are you trying to prove now?
Useful, to try to prove something to someone -- you have to be sure, at least to some extent, that the interlocutor is willing to hear and listen.
In this particular case -- I simply made a clarification (not personal to you):
-- a) that "personal comments" are readily available on the resource, as this has long been implemented
-- and b) clarified the interpretation of the frequently used by programmers concept of "functionality", which you distorted (not personally for you, but for those who read the thread and who did not know it)
Add "complain about user" and "mark message as spam" buttons!
Advertising via private messages from some subjects is just annoying!
Add "complain about user" and "mark message as spam" buttons!
Advertisements via private messages from some entities are just sick of it!
You could do this:
1. please fix the "bold", "underlined", "italicised" buttons - they don't work when you press them back, and sometimes they work, but keep writing as before! Firefox browser.
2. Add possibility to edit last message during correspondence, at least with time limit, for example within 10-30 min.
Profile - all posts.
Please make the posts appear in their entirety, with pictures. It's very difficult to find posts written years ago.
A wish to add additional filters for CodeBase to the search: