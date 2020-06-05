Wishes for the work of the mql5.com forum - page 12
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The programmer was unable to make the product. We have agreed to cancel the order. And how to do this?
The programmer clicked the "Arbitrage" button somewhere and asked to cancel. And told me about it.
And if I, as his customer, also want to say a few words about the programmer and his work - where should I press it? It is a one-time button.
The programmer had annulled my order in the morning, but my money had been frozen, and it still remains frozen (23.00 Moscow time). And I need to move on, order a new indicator....
Buttons "Arbitrage", "Technical Support", "Contact", "Ask a question", "Feedback" or something like that, I have not found.
In YOUR rules it says:
■ In the event of a dispute over the execution of an Order, either party may seek resolution of the conflict through Arbitration.
§ The question is HOW TO DO IT? (If the programmer has already written something there...) And for me there's already no button!
■" The arbitration discussion and decision is made directly in the relevant Application."
§ In what Application? Where should it be lodged? That's right - WHERE TO SEND IT? There are no contact buttons, tech support, info, etc. - no!
Where do I go?
Druze! But this is some kind of crazy!
Or am I missing the point? But it's common knowledge that in electronics, you have to count on morons on sites like this. Think about it, try to stand in their shoes.....
Sincerely
This is not crazy). Arbitration began after the programmer decided to return your money. Within a week they usually get it back. You can write all the nasties right there in the job, the arbitration committee will read them for sure).
It's not a substantive answer, it's an emotional one...
There's nothing wrong with it! The programmer and I simply decided to change the amount for the indicator. So we decided to open a new job with revised terms of reference and a different amount.
I basically can't figure out where to write to arbitration, if necessary.
And now I just can not open a new job to my own programmer, because the money is frozen...
Isn't that a bit crazy?
It's not a substantive answer, it's an emotional one...
There's nothing wrong with it! The programmer and I simply decided to change the amount for the indicator. So we decided to open a new job with revised terms of reference and a different amount.
I basically can not understand where to write in arbitration, if necessary.
And now I just can not open a new job for my own programmer, because the money is frozen...
Isn't it all a bit crazy?
What emotions - these are facts. If the amount increases, so I had to make an additional job. If the amount decreases, I have to return the money through WebMoney, for example.
Arbitration is not designed for maromoystvo) It is to resolve issues that the customer and the programmer can not solve on their own, then involve a third party arbitration, which solves this conflict issue in a non-urgent manner, much faster than the state courts). You can pay a new amount. You have made a nuisance of yourself by distracting people from doing great things.)
What emotions are facts. If the amount increases, then you should have done more work. If it decreases, you should return the money via webmoney, for example.
Arbitration is not designed for maromancy) It is designed to resolve issues that the customer and the programmer cannot resolve on their own, then involve a third party arbitration, which solves this conflict issue in a non-urgent manner, much faster than the state courts). You can pay a new amount. You have made a nuisance of yourself by distracting people from doing great things.)
BOOOOOOOOOOOOO big wish - when will there finally be a section in the profile where all personal messages left on the forum will be displayed!? Like the"publications" section, but you could call it"comments"!
Because it's just a dense forest! For example wrote 5-6 messages, and all in different threads. And how do I find them and view responses and comments on them?
Write down on a piece of paper the names of topics and then search for them all over the forum? О_0
Use "favourites". You can mark topics you are interested in and be constantly aware of notifications
It's actually quite different: I want to see my own posts or I'll get notifications of other people's posts!
Or is it a complicated process and there's no desire to bother with it, add a"my comments" section to your profile?
It'll improve usability, and it's already supported by several people!
It's actually quite different: I want to see my own posts or I will receive notifications about other people's posts!
Actually, that's not what you asked for. You needed to know about replies and comments to your posts. Quote:
....For example, I wrote 5-6 posts and all in different threads. And how do I find them and see the replies and comments to them?
"distracting people from great things)." Are you talking about yourself?
In a private message received from me, instead of an embedded clip from YouTube, the recipient sees a blank line
There was no text in the message.
I can see the clip in the message I sent.