Wishes for the work of the mql5.com forum - page 14
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The suggestion concerns the Freelance section:
When you click on the link "discuss the application" - make it go to the last page of the correspondence or to the last post, not to the first page!
Thanks for the comment.
Made it to the discussion as you asked. To the last page, or to the first unread comment.
Thank you for the comment.
Made the jump to the discussion as you requested. To the last page, or to the first unread comment.
Today, the background in the profile keeps disappearing.
Please add a "Do not accept friendship messages" option to your profile settings.
Everyone is climbing into friends, even though they haven't written a word in private messages.
And following this option, there may be a need for the "Accept messages from friends only " option as well.
It's not an error. Please put a different picture in your profile, the current one is too provocative.
PLEASE add a section to your profile - "Comments", where all personal comments would be displayed, so that you could go to your comment page instead of having to navigate the forum to find your posts - "where did I write what"!?
Publications (new threads) are in the profile, and the same section would be good for comments in publications. It would greatly improve usability!
I agree! Politics has no place here!
PLEASE add a section in the profile - "Comments", which would display all personal comments that would allow to go to the page of their comments, rather than surfing the forum and look for their messages - "where did I write what"!
Publications (new topics) are in the profile, and the same section would be useful for comments in publications. It would greatly improve usability!
PLEASE add a "Comments" section to your profile that would display all personal comments so that you could go to your comment page instead of surfing the forum and searching for your posts - "where did I write that"?
Publications (new threads) are in the profile, and the same section would be useful for comments in publications. It would greatly improve usability!
there is such a function for a long time -- you can see both "yourself" and the comments of any other person
recent comments are a bit delayed, but that's not critical.