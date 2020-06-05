Wishes for the work of the mql5.com forum - page 6
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Integer:
1) Вы что-нибуль в советнике делали, для этого? Если нет, он разделяется на потоки, птому что пользуется большим количеством индикаторов.
2) You wrote that an indicator is created for each formula.
1) Probably answered above.
2) Separate indicators are created, not for calculations, but for display on the chart.
Have you done anything in the EA to do this? If not, it splits into streams because it uses a lot of indicators. You wrote that an indicator is created for each formula.
Does it work in the tester?
Does it work in the tester?
How is the data exchange done, through global variables?
This can be done through indicators, you can use an indicator without buffers, data is exchanged in the same way as now, you can make one buffer to exchange data.
Unlike in 4, when the indicator makes calculations, in 5 the chart is not frozen.
I.e. the indicator is a magic thing in general:)
How is the data exchange done, through global variables?
This can be done through indicators, you can use an indicator without buffers, data is exchanged in the same way as now, you can make one buffer to exchange data.
Unlike in 4, when the indicator makes calculations, in 5 the chart is not frozen.
The data exchange is through the user events.
The use of indicators is not always convenient because of the extra file, extra buffers, limitations, for example - the main thread, MessageBox() does not work, if you have searched, you can still find limitations.
I prefer to use indicators only for charting attached to chart quotes.
Finally the arrogance has kicked in.... Ignore me!
You are projecting your own problems onto the world around you.
As you can see above, the expert itself is not paralleling as it was first announced without explaining the details.
By the way, I would be very happy if you, papaklass, would not notice me here at all and pay any attention to me.
it is possible to use an indicator without buffers,
How do you make an indicator without buffers?
Add does not click, but immediately clicks 'Done'.
There will be a warning when compiling, but that's OK.
I agree. And you, too, try to leave my posts uncommented.