Errors, bugs, questions - page 926
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I was showing the release dates of previous updates, which suggested that a terminal update was imminent
It shows what's already there. )) And here shows what's coming in the next build (usually they give an announcement ~ a week in advance) >> Announcement of MetaTrader 5 update
Please help to find an example code to implement an indicator table
like thishttps://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/152
on vpc
The history of three deposits and the transaction was not displayed. On the terminal from the VPS server, it was the same only there was not visible 2 deposits (the first line of missing was). History was selected for the last month. After terminal restart all was normal. The Expert Advisor on the PPS server did not fix the missing balance replenishments but reacted on the fact of packages arrival with the balance change through OnTradeTransaction. In general, a piece of history for some reason is not displayed on 2 terminals and does not want to update without terminal restart. Expert Advisor will probably not work adequately with history as well.
Please help to find an example code to implement an indicator table
like thishttps://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/152
https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/443
The panel was made according to the article:https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/37
There is nothing complicated about it. Call the standard indicators from the main indicator and write them to the appropriate table.
on the MetaQuotes demo server, the eurodollar ended at 22:00 and the pounddollar ended at 23:00.
Why different bars?
on the MetaQuotes demo server, the eurodollar ended at 22:00 and the pounddollar ended at 23:00.
Why different bars?
I already raised and wrote to servicedesk, so far no reply.
PS. Yes and the application has been deleted?
PS2, not that I have an opening after the market is closed. The application is there:
open orders do not have a number !
pending orders for example have one ... open orders just a blank field ...
can this be fixed ?
***screen
http://imgs.su/tmp/2013-02-05/1360019316-575.jpg
thanks in advance.
terminal of the latest build from the Fibo group ...
---
---
A minor error that's been going on for years ...
as in mt4, and it's gone to mt5... -
A small thing but nevertheless ...
In the window symbol where
ask\bid time etc.
For example if I need to quickly move on a pair, say, that starts with the letter G
gbp/usd or whatever.
Every time I click on this button, I jump to a pair that starts with G, but at the same time,
it goes back and forth between the GRID... - grid...
:)
Can't we do the grid on/off with a different key combination
of the keys... - like CTRL+G... not just G...
Thank you!
open orders do not have an order number !
in MT5 there is no concept of open orders like in MT4. here it is a position. it has no ticket.