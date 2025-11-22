Errors, bugs, questions - page 928
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You obviously didn't see the graph and didn't understand the question. :)
P.S. And have a look at the symbol specification. Quotes and trading sessions section.
Dear, the crux of the question: why during a trading session would an attempt to delete pending order returns a"no price" error?
Can you please explain to me where the logic is?
Dear, the crux of the matter: why during a trading session...
Dear, the gist of the question: why during a trading session is an attempt to delete pending order returns a"no price" error?
Can you please explain to me where the logic is?
Established pending order at 2013.02.10 22:37. Deleted at 2013.02.10 22:40. In between these events I managed to open a position on the market.
When I tried to enter the market, the first few responses were "no quote". This is understandable and logical to me.
It is not logical, it seems to me, to return a "no price" error when a pending order is removed. Which is what I'm asking about here. Maybe I do not understand the mechanics of pending orders?
For example, if there was no trading session when I tried to delete the pending order, I would understand if the "market is closed" error is returned. But what does a pending order have to do with "no price"?
Hz, I don't know how else to open my question. Is it a crooked server setting by the broker (response code "crooked") or is this return code consistent with market mechanics (if so, why)?
You originally put the question wrong and I was trying to find out what it was about. )) So you set the pending order today at the very beginning of the trading session and when you try to delete it this error comes out?
Yes, the opening and closing times I indicated above. It didn't work to close it immediately. Returned a "no price" error. Still managed to close it after 3 minutes.
Yes, I looked it up, they get this error very often. Both when setting and deleting a pending order.
//---
Where did you install the terminal from? From MQ or AlfaForex? I have one from MQ 756 build. Try maybe you should contact Service Desk or AlfaForex support.
tol64
I see. Thanks. Just thought maybe I was missing something in the mechanics. Maybe it's really the presence/absence of quotes that affects the removal of the pending orders.
P.S. Yes, the terminal is theirs. Bild 756. I will write to both Alpha and MC.
This is a tester glitch, I've already written to the service desk, in fact it just keeps showing up and in practice nothing happens when the price crosses the SellStop/BuyStop level, but it causes great inconvenience in the visual test
Seems to have been fixed in the current build.
Let's have another look at it.
void OnStart()
{
//---
if(ObjectCreate(0,"test",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0))
{
ObjectSetString(0,"test",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Init");
if(ObjectFind(0,"test")<0)
{
ObjectSetString(0,"test",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Нашел объект с помощью функции ObjectFind");
}
else
{
ObjectSetString(0,"test",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Не нашел объект с помощью функции ObjectFind");
}
}
}