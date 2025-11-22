Errors, bugs, questions - page 933
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{
uint as=iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_M10,"Examples\\CCI");
}
void OnTick()
{
}
Is the error repeated?
In 770 build, chart with m10 doesn't appear, in previous build it's fine.
Hello when attaching the indicator to the chart I getAccess violation read to 0x000000000000000001 in 'C:{Program Files\Alpari NZ MT5\MQL5\Indicators\indicators.ex5'
how do i deal with it? build 770 64bit OS 7
Hello when attaching the indicator to the chart I getAccess violation read to 0x000000000000000001 in 'C:\Program Files\Alpari NZ MT5\MQL5\Indicators\indicators.ex5'
How do I fix this? build 770 64bit OS 7
Afternoon .
Write to servicedesk and attach the indicator please. Thank you.
Hello.
Let's say there is a class that contains several groups of buttons:
Buttons are grouped, because when you click on them, some similar actions are performed. The task is to detect which button group it belongs to and "send" it to the appropriate method which will perform certain actions depending on what text is on the button. To simplify things to the limit, suppose we simply need to display a group name and text on a button. And here is where it gets baffling - how do we get the text of the button?
At the moment, the button name has a common name for a particular group + text on the button itself. In other words: 1) by a substring in the name I determine the group the button belongs to, 2) I pass in the "next" method the name again, from which I "get" the text. But this is not an optimal solution, to put it mildly. More specifically, the problem here:
Please advise how to solve the problem.
PS. Just in case, I'm attaching the code, so that if necessary you can look at "the whole thing".
Hi all!
The simple code in the strategy tester, in visualization mode, instead of Zig_Zag you get a miracle in the picture (attached).
Provided that in CopyClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1... the period in this function is not equal to period selected in the strategy tester window (if it is equal, then all is fine, what is the connection?))
Is it a bug? And if so, where to go with this in the service desk through a private message (or here the message is enough)?
input int ExtDepth=13;
input int ExtDeviation=5;
input int ExtBackstep=3;
int zzHandle; // хэндл индикатора ZigZag
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- Получить хэндл индикатора ZigZag
zzHandle=iCustom(NULL,0,"ZigZag",ExtDepth,ExtDeviation,ExtBackstep); //Расчет индикатора ZigZag
//--- Нужно проверить, не были ли возвращены значения Invalid Handle
if(zzHandle<0)
{
Alert("Ошибка при создании индикаторов - номер ошибки: ",GetLastError(),"!!");
}
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//---
double Last_Price_Close[];
CopyClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,0,1,Last_Price_Close);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hi all!
The simple code in the strategy tester, in visualization mode, instead of Zig_Zag you get a miracle in the picture (attached).
Provided that in CopyClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1... the period in this function is not equal to period selected in the strategy tester window (if it is equal, then all is fine, what is the connection?))
Is it a bug? And if so, where to go with this in the service desk through a private message (or here the message is enough)?...
There's already a similar message in Service Desk. But write too.
How do I delete a screenshot uploaded to the wall anonymously, it shows my accounts...
Just move your mouse to the desired graphic and you will see the command "Delete".
Hello.