Errors, bugs, questions - page 924
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Details are needed.
What broker, what build, what was the action?
Buy or sell?
For some reason a previously normally compiled program gives errors on recompilation. And all of them are absolutely compiled before. Most of all it refers to errors in SymbolInfo.mqh
SymbolInfo.mqh gives the same errors when recompiled. For example :
'SYMBOL_DIGITS' - undeclared identifier SymbolInfo.mqh 227 33
'SymbolInfoInteger' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call SymbolInfo.mqh 227 8
'SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE' - undeclared identifier SymbolInfo.mqh 229 33
'SymbolInfoInteger' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call SymbolInfo.mqh 229 8
'SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE' - undeclared identifier SymbolInfo.mqh 231 33
'SymbolInfoInteger' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call SymbolInfo.mqh 231 8
And so on . There are 100 errors in all.
Also refers to errors in Trade.mqh
ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS' - declaration without type Trade.mqh 45 4
Also in AccountInfo.mqh
'SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP' - undeclared identifier AccountInfo.mqh 336 43
How do I fight it ?
I press buy or sell.
Yes, already reproduced. Thank you.
How do I fight it?
The fun part starts when there are dead ends in all directions and nowhere else to dig. ))
it doesn't matter,
But you should download the terminal from the broker's website rather than installing their server in the left-hand terminal.
1. I installed MT5 terminal from the server of MetaQuotes development company, opened demo account.
2. Checked for errors when executing pending orders.
There are no errors!
My version 5.0 build 742 dated 18/12/2012 is the same on Otkritie Broker and MetaQuotes server.
3. Conclusion :
The whole problem is in the server settings of Otkritie-broker.
Yes, already reproduced. Thank you.
Second day of picking up MT5, here's another hello from the tester
Where is the pending order in the trade tab ?
Where is the pending order in the trade tab ?
how to make messages come from metatreder 4 computer to meta trader 4 phone, and what is the smt server and where to get it
I spelled my ID on the computer, the test passed, but the indicator does not
help please
how to make messages come from metatreder 4 computer to meta trader 4 phone, and what is the cpu server and where to get it
I spelled my ID on the computer, the test passed, but the indicator does not
help please