Errors, bugs, questions - page 924

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alexvd:

Details are needed.

What broker, what build, what was the action?

2013.01.23 00:01:54     Trades  '1345232': failed instant sell 0.01 XAUUSD at 1693.80 (deviation: 5) [Trade disabled]
2013.01.23 00:01:32     MQL5.community  activated for 'olyakish', balance: 2.00
2013.01.23 00:01:27     Network '1345232': scanning network finished
2013.01.23 00:01:25     HistoryBase     'XAGUSD' invalid container (1970.01.01) found (off: 1946451, size: 42105, file: 2011971)
2013.01.23 00:01:25     HistoryCache    'XAGUSD' invalid container header [0]
2013.01.23 00:01:22     MQL5 Market     failed to load data on products (cannot receive response [12002])
2013.01.23 00:01:21     Network '1345232': scanning network for access points
2013.01.23 00:01:21     Network '1345232': terminal synchronized with MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2013.01.23 00:01:20     Network '1345232': previous successful authorization performed from 89.109.53.8 on 2013.01.22 09:44:56
2013.01.23 00:01:20     Network '1345232': authorized on MetaQuotes-Demo through Access Point Europe
2013.01.23 00:01:20     MQL5 Code Base  failed request (get header failed [12150], 200, 12150)
2013.01.23 00:01:17     OpenCL  Device #0: GPU NVIDIA Corporation GeForce GT 525 M with OpenCL 1.1 (2 units, 1200 MHz, 1023 Mb, version 306.97, rating 138)
2013.01.23 00:01:15     Terminal        MetaTrader 5 build 742 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)

Buy or sell?


 

For some reason a previously normally compiled program gives errors on recompilation. And all of them are absolutely compiled before. Most of all it refers to errors in SymbolInfo.mqh

SymbolInfo.mqh gives the same errors when recompiled. For example :

'SYMBOL_DIGITS' - undeclared identifier SymbolInfo.mqh 227 33
'SymbolInfoInteger' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call SymbolInfo.mqh 227 8
'SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE' - undeclared identifier SymbolInfo.mqh 229 33
'SymbolInfoInteger' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call SymbolInfo.mqh 229 8
'SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE' - undeclared identifier SymbolInfo.mqh 231 33
'SymbolInfoInteger' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call SymbolInfo.mqh 231 8
And so on . There are 100 errors in all.

Also refers to errors in Trade.mqh

ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ACTIONS' - declaration without type Trade.mqh 45 4

Also in AccountInfo.mqh

'SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP' - undeclared identifier AccountInfo.mqh 336 43

How do I fight it ?

 
olyakish:

I press buy or sell.


Yes, already reproduced. Thank you.

 
Shvetsov: For some reason a previously normally compiled program gives errors on recompilation. And all previously compiled ones. Most of all it refers to errors in SymbolInfo.mqh.

How do I fight it?

All errors are related to the Standard Library. Try to write to Service Desk (I would look at it myself, but I don't have the library at hand).
 
fyords:

The fun part starts when there are dead ends in all directions and nowhere else to dig. ))

All set already? That was quick! I'm about halfway there yet. ))
 
sergeev:

it doesn't matter,

But you should download the terminal from the broker's website rather than installing their server in the left-hand terminal.

1. I installed MT5 terminal from the server of MetaQuotes development company, opened demo account.

2. Checked for errors when executing pending orders.
There are no errors!

My version 5.0 build 742 dated 18/12/2012 is the same on Otkritie Broker and MetaQuotes server.

3. Conclusion :
The whole problem is in the server settings of Otkritie-broker.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства ордеров
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства ордеров
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Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Свойства ордеров - Документация по MQL5
 
alexvd:

Yes, already reproduced. Thank you.

Second day of picking up MT5, here's another hello from the tester

Where is the pending order in the trade tab ?


Files:
DxDiag.txt  36 kb
 
olyakish:

Where is the pending order in the trade tab ?

Where is the application in the servicedesk?
 

how to make messages come from metatreder 4 computer to meta trader 4 phone, and what is the smt server and where to get it

I spelled my ID on the computer, the test passed, but the indicator does not

help please

 
k0lya99:

how to make messages come from metatreder 4 computer to meta trader 4 phone, and what is the cpu server and where to get it

I spelled my ID on the computer, the test passed, but the indicator does not

help please

Wrong forum
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