Errors, bugs, questions - page 931
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A typo in the profile:
In update x64 build 770, no one has problems with strategy tester in visualization mode? The first indicator started with iCustom Expert Advisor does not render, the visualization window disappears without a trace after a while. The same Expert Advisor, with x64 build 756, works fine.
Is it recurring steadily?
Write to service desk with expert application - let's check.
In update x64 build 770, no one has any problems with strategy tester in visualisation mode? The first indicator launched from iCustom Expert Advisor does not render, after some time the visualization window disappears without a trace. The same Expert Advisor, with x64 build 756, works fine.
iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_M10, "Examples\\\Arr",200,false);
Similar call of indicator in Expert Advisor, but when selecting timeframe in test settings, you specify 30 minutes, the indicator is not displayed. Randomly, the window pops up. If 10 min is specified in the settings, the indicator is displayed.
{
uint as=iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_M10,"Examples\\CCI");
}
void OnTick()
{
}
Is the error repeated?
In 770 build, chart with m10 doesn't appear, in previous build it's fine.
In 772 appeared)
remote agents have been dropping off regularly (a couple of times a week) for several months due to lack of space:
or
and the agent logs are either clean or:
and there's actually plenty of space:
(Win XP64).
Although sometimes standard Windows disk cleaner pops up, but eventually it also says that there's too much space.
Appears when testing something heavy (I mean multivariant of 10 tools for period of year or two). It has the impression that at some moment the agent wants to create a mega file (although there are no prints or work with files in the EA). All in all, it has become really hard to work